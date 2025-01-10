Report on the audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of Ponni Sugars (Erode) Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of the Material Accounting Policy information and other explanatory information, [hereinafter referred to as Ind AS Financial Statements].

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the Profit (Including Other Comprehensive Income), the changes in Equity, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters Response to Key Audit Matters & Conclusion 1. Sale of Bagasse to a Related Party During the year, the Company has sold Bagasse to Seshasayee Paper and Boards Limited, a related party for an aggregate value of 2386 lakhs, pursuant to a long-term agreement. The transactions has the prior approval of the Audit Committee of the Board and the shareholders through postal ballot as applicable. We understood and tested the design and operating effectiveness of controls as established by the management in determining the various parameters and the price determination. We have also tested the relevant records and found the price determination is in accordance with the agreement. The transaction amount is within the limits approved by the shareholders. Based on the above procedures, in our opinion the managements determination of the price of Bagasse for the year is considered to be reasonable and also complied the required legal requirements.

2. As on 31st March 2024 the inventory of sugar with carrying value 8350 lakhs is valued at lower of cost and net realizable value. We considered the value of Inventory of Sugar as key audit matter considering the relative size of it in the financial statements and significant judgments involved in the consideration of factors such as the cost determination, selling prices since obtained/ prevailing in determination of net realizable value We have verified and tested the design and operating effectiveness of controls with regard to the preparation of the cost sheet and the underlying judgments as well as the procedures and the basis for determination of the quantity and net realizable value. Based on the above procedures performed, the managements determination of the cost and net realizable valuation of inventory of Sugar at the end of the year, is considered reasonable. 3. The company had obtained favourable orders from the High Court of Madras for its depreciation entitlement on fair value of assets transferred under Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by High Court of Madras. Pursuant to this, the tax department has initiated proceedings during the year to give effect to same. Consequently tax provision since 1st April 1999 has been re-estimated and excess provision (net) of 597 Lakhs has been reversed in the current year. We have verified the order of the High Court as well as the revised computation of tax workings and the amount written back is found to be in line with the High Court order.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that if there is a material mis-statement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the Financial Position, Financial Performance (including Other Comprehensive Income), Changes in Equity and Cash Flows of the Company in accordance with Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS Financial

Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material mis-statement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material mis-statement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material mis-statement when it exists. Mis-statements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material mis- statement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material mis-statement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.



Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate Internal Financial Controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of mis-statements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified mis- statements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings including any significant deficiencies in Internal Control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report,

that:

We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company, and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements. Refer Note no.28 to the financial statements.

The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. There has been no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note No.33 to the financial statements no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note No.33 to financial statements no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries ; and Based on such audit procedures we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material

mis-statement.

The final dividend paid by the Company during the year relating to financial year 2023 is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013. As stated in Note No. 12(f) to financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For M/s S Viswanathan LLP

Regn No.004770S/S200025

Chartered Accountants

Chella K Srinivasan

Partner

Chennai Membership No.023305 26th April 2024 UDIN: 24023305BJZWBE6303

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE Ind AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF PONNI SUGARS (ERODE) LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub Section (3) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of PONNI SUGARS (ERODE) LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining Internal Financial Controls based on the Internal Control over Financial Reporting criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of Internal Control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to

the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company included obtaining an understanding of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the Auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material mis-statement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls System over Financial Reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance

with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of Management and Directors of the Company; and provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of, Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material mis-statements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial

statements of the Company to future periods are subject to the risk that the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company and such Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the Internal Controls over Financial Reporting criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by ICAI.

For M/s S Viswanathan LLP

Regn No.004770S/S200025

Chartered Accountants

Chella K Srinivasan

Partner

Chennai Membership No.023305 26th April 2024 UDIN: 24023305BJZWBE6303

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE Ind AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF PONNI SUGARS (ERODE) LIMITED

The Annexure referred to in Paragraph 2 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Report of even date:

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and

Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

The Company has maintained proper records

showing full particulars of intangible assets.

These Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the Management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. Based on our examination of the property tax receipts, registered sale deed/ transfer deed / conveyance deed and confirmation from bank for the title deeds held with them we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties, disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. The Company has not re-valued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year. No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(a) The Management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; Discrepancies of 10% or more were not noticed. (b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores, in aggregate during the year from Bank on the basis of security of current assets. Monthly statements have been submitted to the Bank and the details of the differences between the books of account and statements submitted to the Bank at the end of each quarter are given in Note No. 33(7) to Financial statement. (a) During the year the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to the Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other party and hence reporting under Clause 3(iii)(a) & 3(iii)(b) are not applicable.

The Company has not granted any loans. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable. The Company has not granted any loan during the reporting period. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable. The Company has not granted any loan or renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable. The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying and terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of investments made by the Company. The Company has not provided any loans or guarantee or security to any Company covered under Section 185. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. The Central Government has prescribed maintenance of cost records under Sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed and such accounts and records have been made and maintained. In respect of statutory dues: In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Income Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. Details of dues of Income Tax or Sales Tax or Service Tax or Duty of Customs or Duty of Excise or Value Added Tax, Cess and Goods and Services Tax that have not been deposited as on 31st March 2024 on account of disputes are given below: Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount ( lakhs) Forum where the dispute is pending Period to which the dues belong Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 396.74 CESTAT Financial Years 2015-16 to 2017-18 Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 209.33 CIT(A)&ITAT Financial years 2000-01, 2004-05 to 2006-07, 2008-09 to 2010-11 There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

a) While the Company has been sanctioned working capital facilities, the Company has not availed the same. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) and (b) are not applicable.

The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has no subsidiaries. Hence, reporting under Clause 3(ix)(e) not applicable. The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable. (a) No fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report. The Company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year(and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure.

The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date.

In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its Directors, and hence provision of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

The Company has not conducted any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC), as defined in the Regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. We are informed there are three core Investment Companies in the group which are exempted from registration.

The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payments of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. (a) The company has spent the minimum amount required to be spent as stipulated in section 135 of the Companies Act and hence the transfer of unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. (b) There are no unspent amount towards Corporate Social responsibility (CSR) on ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a special account in compliance with provisions of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said act. The Company has no subsidiary and hence Clause 3(xxi) is not applicable.

For M/s S Viswanathan LLP

Regn No.004770S/S200025

Chartered Accountants

Chella K Srinivasan

Partner