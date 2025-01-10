Report on the audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements
Opinion
We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of Ponni Sugars (Erode) Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of the Material Accounting Policy information and other explanatory information, [hereinafter referred to as Ind AS Financial Statements].
In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the Profit (Including Other Comprehensive Income), the changes in Equity, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Key Audit Matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.
|Key Audit Matters
|Response to Key Audit Matters & Conclusion
|1. Sale of Bagasse to a Related Party
During the year, the Company has sold Bagasse to Seshasayee Paper and Boards Limited, a related party for an aggregate value of 2386 lakhs,
pursuant to a long-term agreement.
The transactions has the prior approval of the Audit Committee of the Board and the shareholders through postal ballot as applicable.
|We understood and tested the design and operating
effectiveness of controls as established by the management in determining the various
parameters and the price determination. We have also tested the relevant records and found
the price determination is in accordance with the agreement. The transaction amount is
within the limits approved by the shareholders.
Based on the above procedures, in our opinion the managements determination of the price of Bagasse for the year is considered to be reasonable and also complied the required legal requirements.
|2. As on 31st March 2024 the inventory of sugar with
carrying value 8350 lakhs is valued at lower of cost and net realizable value.
We considered the value of Inventory of Sugar as key audit matter considering the relative size of it in the financial statements and significant judgments involved in the consideration of factors such as the cost determination, selling prices since obtained/ prevailing in determination of net realizable value
|We have verified and tested the design and operating
effectiveness of controls with regard to the preparation of the cost sheet and the
underlying judgments as well as the procedures and the basis for determination of the
quantity and net realizable value.
Based on the above procedures performed, the managements determination of the cost and net realizable valuation of inventory of Sugar at the end of the year, is considered reasonable.
|3. The company had obtained favourable orders from the High Court of Madras for its depreciation entitlement on fair value of assets transferred under Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by High Court of Madras. Pursuant to this, the tax department has initiated proceedings during the year to give effect to same. Consequently tax provision since 1st April 1999 has been re-estimated and excess provision (net) of 597 Lakhs has been reversed in the current year.
|We have verified the order of the High Court as well as the revised computation of tax workings and the amount written back is found to be in line with the High Court order.
Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon
The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.
Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that if there is a material mis-statement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Management Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements
The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the Financial Position, Financial Performance (including Other Comprehensive Income), Changes in Equity and Cash Flows of the Company in accordance with Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS Financial
Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material mis-statement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.
Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material mis-statement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material mis-statement when it exists. Mis-statements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit.
We also:
Materiality is the magnitude of mis-statements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified mis- statements in the Financial Statements.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings including any significant deficiencies in Internal Control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements
that:
of such controls, refer to our separate Report in
"Annexure A".
In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.
mis-statement.
For M/s S Viswanathan LLP
Regn No.004770S/S200025
Chartered Accountants
Chella K Srinivasan
Partner
Chennai Membership No.023305 26th April 2024 UDIN: 24023305BJZWBE6303
ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE Ind AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF PONNI SUGARS (ERODE) LIMITED
Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub Section (3) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").
We have audited the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of PONNI SUGARS (ERODE) LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.
Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls
The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining Internal Financial Controls based on the Internal Control over Financial Reporting criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of Internal Control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.
Auditors Responsibility
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to
the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.
Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company included obtaining an understanding of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the Auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material mis-statement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls System over Financial Reporting.
Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting
A Companys Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance
with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting includes those policies and procedures that:
Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements
Because of the inherent limitations of, Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material mis-statements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial
statements of the Company to future periods are subject to the risk that the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.
Opinion
In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company and such Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the Internal Controls over Financial Reporting criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by ICAI.
For M/s S Viswanathan LLP
Regn No.004770S/S200025
Chartered Accountants
Chella K Srinivasan
Partner
Chennai Membership No.023305 26th April 2024 UDIN: 24023305BJZWBE6303
ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE Ind AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF PONNI SUGARS (ERODE) LIMITED
The Annexure referred to in Paragraph 2 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Report of even date:
To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:
Equipment and Intangible Assets:
showing full particulars of intangible assets.
(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores, in aggregate during the year from Bank on the basis of security of current assets. Monthly statements have been submitted to the Bank and the details of the differences between the books of account and statements submitted to the Bank at the end of each quarter are given in Note No. 33(7) to Financial statement.
that prima facie, the prescribed and such accounts
and records have been made and maintained.
|Name of the Statute
|Nature of dues
|Amount ( lakhs)
|Forum where the dispute is pending
|Period to which the dues belong
|Central Excise Act, 1944
|Excise Duty
|396.74
|CESTAT
|Financial Years 2015-16 to 2017-18
|Income Tax Act,1961
|Income Tax
|209.33
|CIT(A)&ITAT
|Financial years 2000-01, 2004-05 to
2006-07, 2008-09 to 2010-11
term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.
(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.
143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.
xiv (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.
(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date.
nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.
(b) There are no unspent amount towards Corporate Social responsibility (CSR) on ongoing projects
requiring a transfer to a special account in compliance with provisions of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said act.
For M/s S Viswanathan LLP
Regn No.004770S/S200025
Chartered Accountants
Chella K Srinivasan
Partner
Chennai Membership No.023305 26th April 2024 UDIN: 24023305BJZWBE6303
