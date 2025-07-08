Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSugar
Open₹7.3
Prev. Close₹7.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.68
Day's High₹7.3
Day's Low₹6.8
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.7
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
11.32
11.32
11.32
11.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.35
93.35
44.38
64.51
Net Worth
54.67
104.67
55.7
75.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
199.63
230.61
203.26
266.99
yoy growth (%)
-13.43
13.45
-23.87
38.01
Raw materials
-174.38
-163.36
-181.19
-252.17
As % of sales
87.35
70.83
89.14
94.44
Employee costs
-13.1
-14.96
-15.35
-17.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-63.49
-7.42
-70.27
-70.32
Depreciation
-7.56
-7.59
-7.76
-7.84
Tax paid
18.21
2.54
50.13
23.1
Working capital
-84.67
-27.61
-67.81
-40.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.43
13.45
-23.87
38.01
Op profit growth
-269.08
-182.17
-15.79
-183.02
EBIT growth
-296.64
-158.55
79.77
-186.24
Net profit growth
827.67
-75.75
-57.36
195.97
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
390.12
631.55
579.32
522.13
481.48
Excise Duty
3.72
23.66
7.98
0
0
Net Sales
386.4
607.89
571.34
522.13
481.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
18.36
4.38
Other Income
16.38
25.71
8.62
36.47
10.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
1,080.2
|0
|19,181.53
|-231.7
|0.83
|813.67
|142.84
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
597.25
|35.08
|12,061.65
|220.02
|1
|1,503.68
|177.37
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
369.7
|32.56
|8,088.28
|175.04
|0.68
|1,549.3
|141.92
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
33.25
|0
|7,077.23
|54.4
|0
|2,542.5
|-6.13
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,908.5
|46.38
|4,854.24
|35.16
|0.32
|493.87
|1,418.6
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
R V Tyagarajan
Independent Director
V Thirupathi
Director
Malathi Ram Tyagarajan
Company Secretary
R R Karthikeyan
Eldorado Fifth Floor,
112 Nungambakkam High Road,
Tamil Nadu - 600034
Tel: 91-044-28276001/28278267
Website: http://www.tasugars.in
Email: secretarial@tasugars.in
2nd Floor Kences Tow,
1 Ramakrishna Street, Usman Road T.Nagar,
Chennai-600017
Tel: 91-44-28140801/803
Website: www.integratedindia.in
Email: sureshbabu@iepindia.com/yesbalu@iepindia.com
Summary
Thiru Arooran Sugars, the Tamil Nadu based sugar company is into the business of manufacturing sugar from Cane and Alcohol. The Company was incorporated in 1954 and production commenced in 1956. The s...
