Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd Share Price Live

6.8
(-4.90%)
May 31, 2021|03:02:12 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.3
  • Day's High7.3
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close7.15
  • Day's Low6.8
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.68
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2.81
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.7
  • Div. Yield0
Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

7.3

Prev. Close

7.15

Turnover(Lac.)

0.68

Day's High

7.3

Day's Low

6.8

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2.81

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.7

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd Corporate Action

Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:21 AM
Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.86%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 41.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

11.32

11.32

11.32

11.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

43.35

93.35

44.38

64.51

Net Worth

54.67

104.67

55.7

75.83

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

199.63

230.61

203.26

266.99

yoy growth (%)

-13.43

13.45

-23.87

38.01

Raw materials

-174.38

-163.36

-181.19

-252.17

As % of sales

87.35

70.83

89.14

94.44

Employee costs

-13.1

-14.96

-15.35

-17.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-63.49

-7.42

-70.27

-70.32

Depreciation

-7.56

-7.59

-7.76

-7.84

Tax paid

18.21

2.54

50.13

23.1

Working capital

-84.67

-27.61

-67.81

-40.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.43

13.45

-23.87

38.01

Op profit growth

-269.08

-182.17

-15.79

-183.02

EBIT growth

-296.64

-158.55

79.77

-186.24

Net profit growth

827.67

-75.75

-57.36

195.97

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

390.12

631.55

579.32

522.13

481.48

Excise Duty

3.72

23.66

7.98

0

0

Net Sales

386.4

607.89

571.34

522.13

481.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

18.36

4.38

Other Income

16.38

25.71

8.62

36.47

10.82

Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

1,080.2

019,181.53-231.70.83813.67142.84

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

597.25

35.0812,061.65220.0211,503.68177.37

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

369.7

32.568,088.28175.040.681,549.3141.92

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

33.25

07,077.2354.402,542.5-6.13

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,908.5

46.384,854.2435.160.32493.871,418.6

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

R V Tyagarajan

Independent Director

V Thirupathi

Director

Malathi Ram Tyagarajan

Company Secretary

R R Karthikeyan

Registered Office

Eldorado Fifth Floor,

112 Nungambakkam High Road,

Tamil Nadu - 600034

Tel: 91-044-28276001/28278267

Website: http://www.tasugars.in

Email: secretarial@tasugars.in

Registrar Office

2nd Floor Kences Tow,

1 Ramakrishna Street, Usman Road T.Nagar,

Chennai-600017

Tel: 91-44-28140801/803

Website: www.integratedindia.in

Email: sureshbabu@iepindia.com/yesbalu@iepindia.com

Summary

Thiru Arooran Sugars, the Tamil Nadu based sugar company is into the business of manufacturing sugar from Cane and Alcohol. The Company was incorporated in 1954 and production commenced in 1956.
Reports by Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd share price today?

The Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd is ₹7.70 Cr. as of 31 May ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd is 0 and -0.18 as of 31 May ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 31 May ‘21

What is the CAGR of Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd?

Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -34.91%, 3 Years at -40.60%, 1 Year at 142.86%, 6 Month at 91.55%, 3 Month at -5.56% and 1 Month at -12.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

