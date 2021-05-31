Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-63.49
-7.42
-70.27
-70.32
Depreciation
-7.56
-7.59
-7.76
-7.84
Tax paid
18.21
2.54
50.13
23.1
Working capital
-84.67
-27.61
-67.81
-40.23
Other operating items
Operating
-137.51
-40.08
-95.71
-95.29
Capital expenditure
0.97
54.51
2.13
1.91
Free cash flow
-136.53
14.42
-93.58
-93.37
Equity raised
181.98
142.61
129.02
225.12
Investing
-7.77
2.32
-0.01
0
Financing
26.95
7.23
-212.75
48.65
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
64.62
166.59
-177.31
180.39
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.