Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-36.43
6.39
5.7
11.26
Op profit growth
-271.27
-309.68
12.24
-118.47
EBIT growth
-279.34
-236.79
284.86
-114.23
Net profit growth
837.65
-71.7
-55.17
214.37
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-24.31
9.02
-4.57
-4.31
EBIT margin
-26.33
9.33
-7.26
-1.99
Net profit margin
-20.47
-1.38
-5.21
-12.3
RoCE
-14.34
7.7
-3.88
-0.74
RoNW
-7.68
-0.84
-3.43
-6.21
RoA
-2.78
-0.28
-0.69
-1.14
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-91.27
-28.51
-47.5
-80.63
Book value per share
190.48
264.27
178.84
205.19
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.34
-2.02
-1.29
-0.31
P/B
0.16
0.21
0.34
0.12
EV/EBIDTA
-3.78
3.75
-16.55
74.35
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-28.58
-32.52
-67.9
-32.45
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
199.81
123.04
117.3
109.94
Inventory days
309.89
231.22
269.95
399.35
Creditor days
-357.87
-283.08
-211.46
-208.7
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.2
-0.71
0.39
0.07
Net debt / equity
1.19
0.79
1.08
4.34
Net debt / op. profit
-2.75
4.33
-8.43
-43.25
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-93.13
-69.48
-81.15
-83.31
Employee costs
-7.89
-5.61
-6.19
-7.29
Other costs
-23.28
-15.87
-17.22
-13.7

