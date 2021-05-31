Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
199.63
230.61
203.26
266.99
yoy growth (%)
-13.43
13.45
-23.87
38.01
Raw materials
-174.38
-163.36
-181.19
-252.17
As % of sales
87.35
70.83
89.14
94.44
Employee costs
-13.1
-14.96
-15.35
-17.06
As % of sales
6.56
6.49
7.55
6.39
Other costs
-46.72
-31.84
-31.6
-27.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.4
13.8
15.54
10.22
Operating profit
-34.57
20.44
-24.88
-29.54
OPM
-17.31
8.86
-12.24
-11.06
Depreciation
-7.56
-7.59
-7.76
-7.84
Interest expense
-26.9
-26.03
-38.5
-52.65
Other income
5.55
5.75
0.88
19.72
Profit before tax
-63.49
-7.42
-70.27
-70.32
Taxes
18.21
2.54
50.13
23.1
Tax rate
-28.68
-34.3
-71.35
-32.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-45.28
-4.88
-20.13
-47.22
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-45.28
-4.88
-20.13
-47.22
yoy growth (%)
827.67
-75.75
-57.36
195.97
NPM
-22.68
-2.11
-9.9
-17.68
