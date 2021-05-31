Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
11.32
11.32
11.32
11.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.35
93.35
44.38
64.51
Net Worth
54.67
104.67
55.7
75.83
Minority Interest
Debt
93.97
97.02
99.78
322.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
30.68
30.43
29.29
28.07
Total Liabilities
179.32
232.12
184.77
426.43
Fixed Assets
217.54
224.86
177.24
184.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
100.96
108.73
106.41
106.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
95.82
77.35
73.66
38.82
Networking Capital
-236.98
-183.89
-185.81
94.17
Inventories
75.58
195.99
113.69
170.52
Inventory Days
138.18
310.19
204.15
233.1
Sundry Debtors
8.58
8.14
12.38
8.16
Debtor Days
15.68
12.88
22.23
11.15
Other Current Assets
115.93
80.65
86.35
70.33
Sundry Creditors
-196.57
-225.21
-136.78
-127.8
Creditor Days
359.39
356.44
245.61
174.7
Other Current Liabilities
-240.5
-243.46
-261.45
-27.04
Cash
1.98
5.07
13.26
2.6
Total Assets
179.32
232.12
184.76
426.43
