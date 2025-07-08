Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd Summary

Thiru Arooran Sugars, the Tamil Nadu based sugar company is into the business of manufacturing sugar from Cane and Alcohol. The Company was incorporated in 1954 and production commenced in 1956. The sugarcane crushing capacity of 7500 MT per day and a distillery with 60 KLPD as of June 30, 2003. TASL has commissioned a new distillery with a capacity to produce 60 KLPD of Alcohol from molasses at a cost of Rs.17.5 Crores at Tanjavur District in Tamil Nadu in August 1993. This distillery uses the latest continuous fermentation technology and boosts with a separate effluent treatment plant, which was put up at a cost of Rs.6 Cr. This distillery was converted into a zero-discharge unit in 1996-97.In 2000, TASL has sold its two Co-gerneration power plants at Thirumandankudi and Kollumangudi to its subsidiary Terra Energy Ltd, for a cash consideration of Rs.42.84 Cr. The Thirumandankudi cogeneration plant, was commissioned in Nov 1995 was originally put up with capacity to produce 19 MW of power, from bagasse, the byproduct of sugar mill and later expanded to 28.42 MW in 1996-97. While the Kollumangudi plant with a capacity to produce 19 MW of power was set up with a grant of Rs.2.7 Crs by USAID went on stream in 1997.In Jan 1998, the company has relocated the sugar plant from Vadapathimangalam to Kollumangudi in Jan 1998 and again in 2001-02, the company relocated the sugar plant at Kollumangudi to A.Chittur village in Virudachalam Taluk of Cuddalore District due to non-availability of adequate quantity of sugarcane in the command area of your sugar factories for the last 4 year. As the relocation project was completed in June 2002,the crushing activity was restricted to Tirumandankudi factory alone.Recent announcement made by GOI by blending of 5% ethanol with petrol,the company has set up facilities to manufacture of ethanol at the existing distillery and supplies are expected to commence by the end of 2003.