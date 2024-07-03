iifl-logo-icon 1
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd Share Price

30.14
(-2.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:19:55 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open30.84
  • Day's High30.89
  • 52 Wk High46.1
  • Prev. Close30.78
  • Day's Low30.11
  • 52 Wk Low 24.75
  • Turnover (lac)399.49
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value33.62
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,849.96
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

30.84

Prev. Close

30.78

Turnover(Lac.)

399.49

Day's High

30.89

Day's Low

30.11

52 Week's High

46.1

52 Week's Low

24.75

Book Value

33.62

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,849.96

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd Corporate Action

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 May, 2024

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:37 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.95%

Non-Promoter- 12.46%

Institutions: 12.45%

Non-Institutions: 62.44%

Custodian: 0.13%

Share Price

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

208.43

208.43

208.43

256.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,284.55

4,290.3

2,668.96

2,684.3

Net Worth

4,492.98

4,498.73

2,877.39

2,940.91

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6,671.67

6,665.6

5,842.39

4,384.59

yoy growth (%)

0.09

14.09

33.24

-6.37

Raw materials

-5,490.63

-5,423.51

-4,897.93

-3,005.08

As % of sales

82.29

81.36

83.83

68.53

Employee costs

-327.99

-299.11

-249.1

-233.49

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-282.68

-47.01

-427.3

1.58

Depreciation

-215.16

-215.87

-196.91

-214.12

Tax paid

3.08

2.36

4.11

5.82

Working capital

-286.23

-1,069.63

-438.74

293.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.09

14.09

33.24

-6.37

Op profit growth

-60.95

62.13

-66.93

7.85

EBIT growth

-107.72

0.34

-68.53

10.82

Net profit growth

165.35

-75.1

-5,818.78

-106.17

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,104.32

6,338.03

5,575.65

6,665.97

6,669.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,104.32

6,338.03

5,575.65

6,665.97

6,669.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

42.01

22.31

31.91

22.59

11.98

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.65

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

521.75

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.4

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.22

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,660.35

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Kushagra Bajaj

Independent Director

Shalu Bhandari

Independent Director

Atul Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kausik Adhikari

Independent Director

Vinod Chandulal Sampat

Managing Director

Ajay Kumar Sharma

Nominee (PNB)

Ramani Ranjan Mishra

Independent Director

S S Jangid

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd

Summary

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited, a part of the Bajaj Group was formerly established as Bajaj Hindusthan Limited on November 24, 1931, which later on was changed to Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited effective on January 30, 2015. Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited is Indias number one sugar and ethanol manufacturing company, headquartered at Mumbai (Maharashtra), India. The Company has 14 sugar plants, which are all located in Northern State of Uttar Pradesh (UP). The 14 plants have aggregate sugarcane crushing capacity of 1,36,000 TCD (tonnes crushed per day). Also BHL generates 449 MW of power from the bagasse produced in its sugar mills. After meeting its own energy needs, BHL has a surplus of over 90 MW. The Company has already begun to supply significant part of this surplus power to the UP state grid. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of sugar, alcohol and generation of power.The Cement factory at Udaipur started production from 26 March, 1980. In 1985, a sugar factory with 1,250 tonnes capacity per annum was commenced operation at Samporna nagar in the cane supply zone of Gola Palia sugar factories. A stack reclaimer for uniform feeding of timer tone and 2 diesel sets of 4 MW each were installed during the year. The name of the Company was changed from Hindusthan Sugar Mills Ltd. to Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd in 27th June of the year 1988. The Company completed the decontrol of cement effective from March 1st of the year 1989. Sharda Sugar & Industries Ltd (SSIL) was amalgam
Company FAQs

What is the Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd share price today?

The Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹30.14 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd is ₹3849.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd is 0 and 0.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd is ₹24.75 and ₹46.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd?

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.67%, 3 Years at 26.79%, 1 Year at 9.34%, 6 Month at -26.15%, 3 Month at -25.45% and 1 Month at -10.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.95 %
Institutions - 12.46 %
Public - 62.45 %

