SectorSugar
Open₹30.84
Prev. Close₹30.78
Turnover(Lac.)₹399.49
Day's High₹30.89
Day's Low₹30.11
52 Week's High₹46.1
52 Week's Low₹24.75
Book Value₹33.62
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,849.96
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
208.43
208.43
208.43
256.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,284.55
4,290.3
2,668.96
2,684.3
Net Worth
4,492.98
4,498.73
2,877.39
2,940.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6,671.67
6,665.6
5,842.39
4,384.59
yoy growth (%)
0.09
14.09
33.24
-6.37
Raw materials
-5,490.63
-5,423.51
-4,897.93
-3,005.08
As % of sales
82.29
81.36
83.83
68.53
Employee costs
-327.99
-299.11
-249.1
-233.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-282.68
-47.01
-427.3
1.58
Depreciation
-215.16
-215.87
-196.91
-214.12
Tax paid
3.08
2.36
4.11
5.82
Working capital
-286.23
-1,069.63
-438.74
293.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.09
14.09
33.24
-6.37
Op profit growth
-60.95
62.13
-66.93
7.85
EBIT growth
-107.72
0.34
-68.53
10.82
Net profit growth
165.35
-75.1
-5,818.78
-106.17
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,104.32
6,338.03
5,575.65
6,665.97
6,669.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,104.32
6,338.03
5,575.65
6,665.97
6,669.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
42.01
22.31
31.91
22.59
11.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.65
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
521.75
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.4
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.22
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,660.35
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Kushagra Bajaj
Independent Director
Shalu Bhandari
Independent Director
Atul Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kausik Adhikari
Independent Director
Vinod Chandulal Sampat
Managing Director
Ajay Kumar Sharma
Nominee (PNB)
Ramani Ranjan Mishra
Independent Director
S S Jangid
Summary
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited, a part of the Bajaj Group was formerly established as Bajaj Hindusthan Limited on November 24, 1931, which later on was changed to Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited effective on January 30, 2015. Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited is Indias number one sugar and ethanol manufacturing company, headquartered at Mumbai (Maharashtra), India. The Company has 14 sugar plants, which are all located in Northern State of Uttar Pradesh (UP). The 14 plants have aggregate sugarcane crushing capacity of 1,36,000 TCD (tonnes crushed per day). Also BHL generates 449 MW of power from the bagasse produced in its sugar mills. After meeting its own energy needs, BHL has a surplus of over 90 MW. The Company has already begun to supply significant part of this surplus power to the UP state grid. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of sugar, alcohol and generation of power.The Cement factory at Udaipur started production from 26 March, 1980. In 1985, a sugar factory with 1,250 tonnes capacity per annum was commenced operation at Samporna nagar in the cane supply zone of Gola Palia sugar factories. A stack reclaimer for uniform feeding of timer tone and 2 diesel sets of 4 MW each were installed during the year. The name of the Company was changed from Hindusthan Sugar Mills Ltd. to Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd in 27th June of the year 1988. The Company completed the decontrol of cement effective from March 1st of the year 1989. Sharda Sugar & Industries Ltd (SSIL) was amalgam
Read More
The Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹30.14 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd is ₹3849.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd is 0 and 0.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd is ₹24.75 and ₹46.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.67%, 3 Years at 26.79%, 1 Year at 9.34%, 6 Month at -26.15%, 3 Month at -25.45% and 1 Month at -10.91%.
