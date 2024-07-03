Summary

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited, a part of the Bajaj Group was formerly established as Bajaj Hindusthan Limited on November 24, 1931, which later on was changed to Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited effective on January 30, 2015. Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited is Indias number one sugar and ethanol manufacturing company, headquartered at Mumbai (Maharashtra), India. The Company has 14 sugar plants, which are all located in Northern State of Uttar Pradesh (UP). The 14 plants have aggregate sugarcane crushing capacity of 1,36,000 TCD (tonnes crushed per day). Also BHL generates 449 MW of power from the bagasse produced in its sugar mills. After meeting its own energy needs, BHL has a surplus of over 90 MW. The Company has already begun to supply significant part of this surplus power to the UP state grid. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of sugar, alcohol and generation of power.The Cement factory at Udaipur started production from 26 March, 1980. In 1985, a sugar factory with 1,250 tonnes capacity per annum was commenced operation at Samporna nagar in the cane supply zone of Gola Palia sugar factories. A stack reclaimer for uniform feeding of timer tone and 2 diesel sets of 4 MW each were installed during the year. The name of the Company was changed from Hindusthan Sugar Mills Ltd. to Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd in 27th June of the year 1988. The Company completed the decontrol of cement effective from March 1st of the year 1989. Sharda Sugar & Industries Ltd (SSIL) was amalgam

