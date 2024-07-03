Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd Summary

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited, a part of the Bajaj Group was formerly established as Bajaj Hindusthan Limited on November 24, 1931, which later on was changed to Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited effective on January 30, 2015. Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited is Indias number one sugar and ethanol manufacturing company, headquartered at Mumbai (Maharashtra), India. The Company has 14 sugar plants, which are all located in Northern State of Uttar Pradesh (UP). The 14 plants have aggregate sugarcane crushing capacity of 1,36,000 TCD (tonnes crushed per day). Also BHL generates 449 MW of power from the bagasse produced in its sugar mills. After meeting its own energy needs, BHL has a surplus of over 90 MW. The Company has already begun to supply significant part of this surplus power to the UP state grid. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of sugar, alcohol and generation of power.The Cement factory at Udaipur started production from 26 March, 1980. In 1985, a sugar factory with 1,250 tonnes capacity per annum was commenced operation at Samporna nagar in the cane supply zone of Gola Palia sugar factories. A stack reclaimer for uniform feeding of timer tone and 2 diesel sets of 4 MW each were installed during the year. The name of the Company was changed from Hindusthan Sugar Mills Ltd. to Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd in 27th June of the year 1988. The Company completed the decontrol of cement effective from March 1st of the year 1989. Sharda Sugar & Industries Ltd (SSIL) was amalgamated with the Company during April of the year 1991. The Company has signed the Agreement for Sale (Memorandum of Understanding) in 10th June of the year 1993, and likely to handover the possession of the Cement Plant. The Company has received a Letter of Intent from Central Government in the year 1995 for installation of a new sugar plant at Sharda nagar, Lakshimpur, Dist. Kheri, UP with a capacity of 2500 TCD. BHLs subsidiary, the Construction Boards Ltd was amalgamated with the company in the year 1996. BHLs project of upgradation of boiler and power stations at Palia was commissioned in February of the year 1997. The Golagokarannath plant started crushing on November 22nd of the year 1998, and achieved installed capacity of 9000 TCD and its Paliakalan plant also started crushing on November 30th of the same year 1998, with an installed capacity of 7000 TCD. During the year Company also joined hands with Family Planning Association of India wherein a Project office is opened at Gola with necessary infrastructure. The cement plant is sold to J K Udaipur Udyog Ltd. for Rs. 1475 million. BHL had acquired the 5,000 TCD plant of Monnet Sugar in UP during the year of 2003. The Company made a tie up with State Bank of India regarding the term loans worth Rs 400 cr in the year 2004. As at November 2004, BHL commenced commercial production at its new Greenfield sugar Plant at Kinauni, near Meerut (U.P.) with production capacities of 7,000 tonnes sugarcane crushed per day (tcd). Two Greenfield sugar Units of BHL, in Thanabhavan and Budhana, both located in Muzaffarnagar district in UP, began its production during the sugar season. These were commissioned on October 27 & 28, 2005, respectively. The Company had commenced cane-crushing operations in its new Greenfield sugar plant in Bilai, in the Bijnore district of Uttar Pradesh in October 29th of the year 2005. BHLs Subsidiary, new pioneering ventures into the manufacture of Medium Density Fibre Board (MDF) and Particle Board (PB) during August of the year 2006. Both products are manufactured with bagasse from sugar mills and constitute significantly value-added forward integration. Simultaneous commencement project work on three more Greenfield plants with aggregate capacity of 27000 TCD, operations to commence in sugar season 2006-07. In May 25th of the year 2007, the company incorporated a subsidiary company with the aim of leveraging foreign business opportunities under the name of Bajaj Hindusthan (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. The power transmission line for the Co-generation facility at Kinauni was charged in July of the year 2007. The plant has now begun supplying 10 MW of power to UPPCL. A 12 km power line has been erected from the Kinauni Unit to the Ami Nagar Sarai substation to facilitate power supply to the grid. BHL decided to diversify into non-cyclical business, as part of this, the company had planned to manufacture speciality chemicals from alcohol during April of the year 2008. During the year 2007-08, Bajaj Hindusthan Limited (BHL) completed its on-going capacity expansion and has strengthened its leadership position in the sugar and ethanol sectors by further augmenting its sugar capacity by 7,000 Tonnes crushed per day (TCD) and the aggregate crushing capacity now stands 96,000 TCD. The Companys co-generation plant at Kinauni, Budhana and Gangnauli units commenced operations during the current financial year thereby taking the total number of co-generation plants to seven in the Company with aggregate generating capacity of 262 M.W. The Company incorporated another wholly-owned subsidiary, viz. Bajaj Eco-Chem Products Private Limited during the year 2007-08.During the financial year 2007-08, the company commissioned three new sugar plants at Kundarkhi, Rudauli & Utraula, all in the state of Uttar Pradesh, having an aggregate sugarcane crushing capacity of 34,000 TCD (tonnes crushed per day). With the commissioning of these new plants, total crushing capacity of BHSIL increased to 40,000 TCD. It commissioned three co-generation plants at Kundarkhi, Rudauli and Utraula units with an aggregate generating capacity of 80 M.W. In April 2008, the Company commenced commercial production at all the three plants of PB & MDF. During FY 2009-10, the Companys subsidiary, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar and Industries Limited (BHSIL) got merged with the Company through Scheme of Amalgamation on April 01, 2010, which became effective from December 20, 2010. The merger of subsidiary BHSIL with the Company further consolidated BHLs leadership position in the Indian Sugar Industry. Post amalgamation, the Company has fourteen Sugar Factories with an aggregate sugarcane crushing capacity of 1,36,000 TCD, six distilleries having capacity to produce Industrial Alcohol of 800 kilolitres per day and Co-Generation plants having power generation capacity of 428 MW.The conversion of Bagasse fired Boiler into Multi-fuel Boiler at Gangnauli, Kinauni & Maqsoodapur Sugar Units was completed and put in operations in 2009-10.During the year 2009-10, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar and Industries Limited (BHSIL), a 75% subsidiary of the Company ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation of BHSIL with the Company with effect from April 1, 2010.The Company almost doubled its ethanol production during FY 2021-22 with 1,73,261 KL.