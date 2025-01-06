iifl-logo-icon 1
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd Cash Flow Statement

28.93
(-6.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd

Bajaj Hindusthan FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-282.68

-47.01

-427.3

1.58

Depreciation

-215.16

-215.87

-196.91

-214.12

Tax paid

3.08

2.36

4.11

5.82

Working capital

-286.23

-1,069.63

-438.74

293.21

Other operating items

Operating

-780.99

-1,330.16

-1,058.84

86.49

Capital expenditure

17.87

74.43

2.56

0.59

Free cash flow

-763.11

-1,255.73

-1,056.27

87.08

Equity raised

6,254.65

6,637.37

7,644.42

7,677.11

Investing

-51.43

-94.11

-52.37

-24.19

Financing

832.15

-1,114.36

-49.39

245.49

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

6,272.25

4,173.17

6,486.37

7,985.49

