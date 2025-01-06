Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-282.68
-47.01
-427.3
1.58
Depreciation
-215.16
-215.87
-196.91
-214.12
Tax paid
3.08
2.36
4.11
5.82
Working capital
-286.23
-1,069.63
-438.74
293.21
Other operating items
Operating
-780.99
-1,330.16
-1,058.84
86.49
Capital expenditure
17.87
74.43
2.56
0.59
Free cash flow
-763.11
-1,255.73
-1,056.27
87.08
Equity raised
6,254.65
6,637.37
7,644.42
7,677.11
Investing
-51.43
-94.11
-52.37
-24.19
Financing
832.15
-1,114.36
-49.39
245.49
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6,272.25
4,173.17
6,486.37
7,985.49
