Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd Quarterly Results

29.99
(3.66%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1,159.67

1,385.68

1,870.27

1,740.63

1,133.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,159.67

1,385.68

1,870.27

1,740.63

1,133.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.59

4.7

4.5

4.27

30.01

Total Income

1,163.26

1,390.38

1,874.77

1,744.9

1,163.3

Total Expenditure

1,158.82

1,368.93

1,700.52

1,629.97

1,188.58

PBIDT

4.44

21.45

174.25

114.93

-25.28

Interest

25.97

29.27

36.58

38.86

41.67

PBDT

-21.53

-7.82

137.67

76.07

-66.95

Depreciation

54.31

53.78

55.21

56

55.93

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.43

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.21

5.45

-8.53

-0.01

-0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

-75.63

-67.05

90.56

20.08

-122.87

Minority Interest After NP

-0.23

-0.56

-0.23

-0.2

0.27

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-75.4

-66.49

90.79

20.28

-123.14

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.15

-10.88

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-75.25

-55.61

90.79

20.28

-123.14

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.61

-0.53

0.73

0.17

-0.99

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

127.74

127.74

127.74

127.74

127.74

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0.38

1.54

9.31

6.6

-2.23

PBDTM(%)

-1.85

-0.56

7.36

4.37

-5.9

PATM(%)

-6.52

-4.83

4.84

1.15

-10.84

