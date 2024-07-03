Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,159.67
1,385.68
1,870.27
1,740.63
1,133.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,159.67
1,385.68
1,870.27
1,740.63
1,133.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.59
4.7
4.5
4.27
30.01
Total Income
1,163.26
1,390.38
1,874.77
1,744.9
1,163.3
Total Expenditure
1,158.82
1,368.93
1,700.52
1,629.97
1,188.58
PBIDT
4.44
21.45
174.25
114.93
-25.28
Interest
25.97
29.27
36.58
38.86
41.67
PBDT
-21.53
-7.82
137.67
76.07
-66.95
Depreciation
54.31
53.78
55.21
56
55.93
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.43
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.21
5.45
-8.53
-0.01
-0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
-75.63
-67.05
90.56
20.08
-122.87
Minority Interest After NP
-0.23
-0.56
-0.23
-0.2
0.27
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-75.4
-66.49
90.79
20.28
-123.14
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.15
-10.88
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-75.25
-55.61
90.79
20.28
-123.14
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.61
-0.53
0.73
0.17
-0.99
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
127.74
127.74
127.74
127.74
127.74
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0.38
1.54
9.31
6.6
-2.23
PBDTM(%)
-1.85
-0.56
7.36
4.37
-5.9
PATM(%)
-6.52
-4.83
4.84
1.15
-10.84
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.