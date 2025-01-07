iifl-logo-icon 1
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

29.03
(0.35%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:09:55 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6,671.67

6,665.6

5,842.39

4,384.59

yoy growth (%)

0.09

14.09

33.24

-6.37

Raw materials

-5,490.63

-5,423.51

-4,897.93

-3,005.08

As % of sales

82.29

81.36

83.83

68.53

Employee costs

-327.99

-299.11

-249.1

-233.49

As % of sales

4.91

4.48

4.26

5.32

Other costs

-674.01

-484.39

-412.51

-290.52

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.1

7.26

7.06

6.62

Operating profit

179.04

458.59

282.85

855.5

OPM

2.68

6.87

4.84

19.51

Depreciation

-215.16

-215.87

-196.91

-214.12

Interest expense

-263.09

-300.75

-680.17

-802.07

Other income

16.53

11.01

166.93

162.27

Profit before tax

-282.68

-47.01

-427.3

1.58

Taxes

3.08

2.36

4.11

5.82

Tax rate

-1.08

-5.01

-0.96

368.35

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-279.6

-44.65

-423.19

7.4

Exceptional items

0

-60.71

0

0

Net profit

-279.6

-105.37

-423.18

7.4

yoy growth (%)

165.35

-75.1

-5,818.78

-106.17

NPM

-4.19

-1.58

-7.24

0.16

