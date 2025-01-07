Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6,671.67
6,665.6
5,842.39
4,384.59
yoy growth (%)
0.09
14.09
33.24
-6.37
Raw materials
-5,490.63
-5,423.51
-4,897.93
-3,005.08
As % of sales
82.29
81.36
83.83
68.53
Employee costs
-327.99
-299.11
-249.1
-233.49
As % of sales
4.91
4.48
4.26
5.32
Other costs
-674.01
-484.39
-412.51
-290.52
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.1
7.26
7.06
6.62
Operating profit
179.04
458.59
282.85
855.5
OPM
2.68
6.87
4.84
19.51
Depreciation
-215.16
-215.87
-196.91
-214.12
Interest expense
-263.09
-300.75
-680.17
-802.07
Other income
16.53
11.01
166.93
162.27
Profit before tax
-282.68
-47.01
-427.3
1.58
Taxes
3.08
2.36
4.11
5.82
Tax rate
-1.08
-5.01
-0.96
368.35
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-279.6
-44.65
-423.19
7.4
Exceptional items
0
-60.71
0
0
Net profit
-279.6
-105.37
-423.18
7.4
yoy growth (%)
165.35
-75.1
-5,818.78
-106.17
NPM
-4.19
-1.58
-7.24
0.16
