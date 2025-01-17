Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.05
14.06
32.9
-6.2
Op profit growth
-64.02
66.45
-68.02
8.5
EBIT growth
-112.14
41.48
-75.06
11.36
Net profit growth
481.75
-89.99
443.2
-56.63
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2.44
6.79
4.65
19.34
EBIT margin
-0.45
3.72
3
16.01
Net profit margin
-4.36
-0.74
-8.54
-2.09
RoCE
-0.31
2.36
1.5
5.93
RoNW
-2.86
-0.44
-3.89
-0.65
RoA
-0.76
-0.11
-1.07
-0.19
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.64
-0.45
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-4.6
-2.42
-6.33
-3.04
Book value per share
21.55
24.5
26.72
31.48
Valuation ratios
P/E
-2.34
-6.02
0
0
P/CEPS
-1.34
-1.11
-1.39
-4.38
P/B
0.28
0.11
0.33
0.42
EV/EBIDTA
32.54
12.22
20.72
8.9
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-0.98
-4.5
-0.96
-5.87
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
10.46
9.25
9.96
18.12
Inventory days
143.8
152.12
182.83
204.66
Creditor days
-249.94
-229.55
-201.71
-256.33
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.11
-0.82
-0.25
-0.87
Net debt / equity
2.24
1.99
2.28
1.99
Net debt / op. profit
32.74
11.87
24.74
8.13
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-82.36
-81.32
-83.77
-68.3
Employee costs
-4.93
-4.49
-4.26
-5.31
Other costs
-10.25
-7.39
-7.3
-7.03
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.