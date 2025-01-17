iifl-logo-icon 1
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd Key Ratios

29.37
(-1.94%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.05

14.06

32.9

-6.2

Op profit growth

-64.02

66.45

-68.02

8.5

EBIT growth

-112.14

41.48

-75.06

11.36

Net profit growth

481.75

-89.99

443.2

-56.63

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.44

6.79

4.65

19.34

EBIT margin

-0.45

3.72

3

16.01

Net profit margin

-4.36

-0.74

-8.54

-2.09

RoCE

-0.31

2.36

1.5

5.93

RoNW

-2.86

-0.44

-3.89

-0.65

RoA

-0.76

-0.11

-1.07

-0.19

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-2.64

-0.45

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-4.6

-2.42

-6.33

-3.04

Book value per share

21.55

24.5

26.72

31.48

Valuation ratios

P/E

-2.34

-6.02

0

0

P/CEPS

-1.34

-1.11

-1.39

-4.38

P/B

0.28

0.11

0.33

0.42

EV/EBIDTA

32.54

12.22

20.72

8.9

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-0.98

-4.5

-0.96

-5.87

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

10.46

9.25

9.96

18.12

Inventory days

143.8

152.12

182.83

204.66

Creditor days

-249.94

-229.55

-201.71

-256.33

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.11

-0.82

-0.25

-0.87

Net debt / equity

2.24

1.99

2.28

1.99

Net debt / op. profit

32.74

11.87

24.74

8.13

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-82.36

-81.32

-83.77

-68.3

Employee costs

-4.93

-4.49

-4.26

-5.31

Other costs

-10.25

-7.39

-7.3

-7.03

