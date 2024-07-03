iifl-logo-icon 1
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd Nine Monthly Results

29.54
(-1.14%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

4,234.05

4,284.16

3,953.98

4,667.46

4,806.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,234.05

4,284.16

3,953.98

4,667.46

4,806.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

37.51

17.08

12.24

13.3

9.27

Total Income

4,271.56

4,301.24

3,966.22

4,680.76

4,815.29

Total Expenditure

4,156.57

4,246.3

3,936.75

4,718.23

4,573.68

PBIDT

114.99

54.94

29.47

-37.47

241.61

Interest

125.24

159.78

194.96

203.01

234.63

PBDT

-10.25

-104.84

-165.49

-240.48

6.98

Depreciation

167.26

160.67

161.77

162.63

162.65

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0.19

0

Deferred Tax

-0.03

0.14

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-177.48

-265.65

-327.26

-403.3

-155.67

Minority Interest After NP

-0.28

-0.01

0

0.01

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-177.2

-265.64

-327.26

-403.31

-155.67

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-177.2

-265.64

-327.26

-403.31

-155.67

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.42

-2.13

-2.76

-3.66

-1.41

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

127.74

127.74

127.74

113.36

113.36

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.71

1.28

0.74

-0.8

5.02

PBDTM(%)

-0.24

-2.44

-4.18

-5.15

0.14

PATM(%)

-4.19

-6.2

-8.27

-8.64

-3.23

