Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
4,234.05
4,284.16
3,953.98
4,667.46
4,806.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,234.05
4,284.16
3,953.98
4,667.46
4,806.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
37.51
17.08
12.24
13.3
9.27
Total Income
4,271.56
4,301.24
3,966.22
4,680.76
4,815.29
Total Expenditure
4,156.57
4,246.3
3,936.75
4,718.23
4,573.68
PBIDT
114.99
54.94
29.47
-37.47
241.61
Interest
125.24
159.78
194.96
203.01
234.63
PBDT
-10.25
-104.84
-165.49
-240.48
6.98
Depreciation
167.26
160.67
161.77
162.63
162.65
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0.19
0
Deferred Tax
-0.03
0.14
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-177.48
-265.65
-327.26
-403.3
-155.67
Minority Interest After NP
-0.28
-0.01
0
0.01
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-177.2
-265.64
-327.26
-403.31
-155.67
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-177.2
-265.64
-327.26
-403.31
-155.67
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.42
-2.13
-2.76
-3.66
-1.41
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
127.74
127.74
127.74
113.36
113.36
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.71
1.28
0.74
-0.8
5.02
PBDTM(%)
-0.24
-2.44
-4.18
-5.15
0.14
PATM(%)
-4.19
-6.2
-8.27
-8.64
-3.23
