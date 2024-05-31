|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Jun 2024
|31 May 2024
|AGM 27/06/2024 Notice of the 92nd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company and Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024) Proceedings of 92nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on June 27, 2024 Disclosure of Voting Results of the 92nd Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.06.2024)
