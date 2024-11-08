|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter ended September 30 2024 of the Financial Year 2024-25 Re-appointment of Mr. Atul Hasmukhrai Mehta (DIN:00112451) as a Non-Executive, Independent Director of the Company for the second term of 5 (five) consecutive years w.e.f. January 01, 2025 upto December 31, 2029. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for approval of un-audited standalone & consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 of the financial year 2024-25 pursuant to Regulation 29 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Outcome of the Baard Meeting held on August 12, 2024 regarding approval of Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 10, 2024 regarding approval of Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 The Board did not recommend any Dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 10, 2024 regarding approval of Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd quarter ended on December 31 2023 of the Financial Year 2023-24 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023 of the Financial Year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.