Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter ended September 30 2024 of the Financial Year 2024-25 Re-appointment of Mr. Atul Hasmukhrai Mehta (DIN:00112451) as a Non-Executive, Independent Director of the Company for the second term of 5 (five) consecutive years w.e.f. January 01, 2025 upto December 31, 2029. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for approval of un-audited standalone & consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 of the financial year 2024-25 pursuant to Regulation 29 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Outcome of the Baard Meeting held on August 12, 2024 regarding approval of Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 10, 2024 regarding approval of Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 The Board did not recommend any Dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 10, 2024 regarding approval of Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024