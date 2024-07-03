iifl-logo-icon 1
Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd Share Price

620.15
(-4.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:04:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open650.3
  Day's High658.35
  52 Wk High1,010
  Prev. Close646.9
  Day's Low614
  52 Wk Low 522
  Turnover (lac)33.76
  P/E8.91
  Face Value10
  Book Value541.03
  EPS72.8
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)873.89
  Div. Yield2.31
No Records Found

Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

650.3

Prev. Close

646.9

Turnover(Lac.)

33.76

Day's High

658.35

Day's Low

614

52 Week's High

1,010

52 Week's Low

522

Book Value

541.03

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

873.89

P/E

8.91

EPS

72.8

Divi. Yield

2.31

Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd Corporate Action

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Jul, 2024

arrow

Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.01%

Non-Promoter- 0.43%

Institutions: 0.43%

Non-Institutions: 38.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.09

14.09

14.09

14.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

731.52

625.28

584.23

543.55

Net Worth

745.61

639.37

598.32

557.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

995.05

951.94

916.15

717.28

yoy growth (%)

4.52

3.9

27.72

5.35

Raw materials

-745.51

-712.26

-622.4

-557.28

As % of sales

74.92

74.82

67.93

77.69

Employee costs

-48.48

-47.78

-48.4

-41.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

66.44

42.31

91.7

4.02

Depreciation

-20.92

-19.18

-18.01

-18.68

Tax paid

-20.43

-15.23

-24.6

14.75

Working capital

-41.43

-17.32

220.61

54.53

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.52

3.9

27.72

5.35

Op profit growth

8.53

-25.99

144.93

-60.59

EBIT growth

8.82

-30.28

195.64

-66.72

Net profit growth

69.92

-67.38

233.33

-56.93

No Record Found

Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.65

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

521.75

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.4

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.22

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,660.35

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

CHANDRA SHEKHAR NOPANY

Independent Director

Padam Kumar Khaitan

Independent Director

Yashwant Daga

Independent Director

Ishwari Prosad Singh Roy

Independent Director

Raj Kumar Bagri

Whole-time Director

Chandra Mohan

Independent Director

Shashi Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S Subramanian.

Non Executive Director

Rajan Arvind Dalal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in March, 2015, Magadh Sugar and Energy Limited is a major sugar player in Bihar. The Company is a part of the prestigious K.K Birla Group of sugar companies. The Company manufactures sugar, ethanol and spirits, cogeneration and other by products. The Company has three sugar mills in Bihar with a combined crushing capacity of 19,000 TCD, two distilleries with an overall ethanol production capacity of 155 KLPD on B-heavy molasses / syrup and a cogeneration facility that can produce 38 MW power. The Company work out operations in India and is engaged in manufacture and sale of sugar and by-products, like molasses, bagasse and press-mud, denatured spirits including ethanol and power.
Company FAQs

What is the Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd share price today?

The Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹620.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd is ₹873.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd is 8.91 and 1.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd is ₹522 and ₹1010 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd?

Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.56%, 3 Years at 37.56%, 1 Year at -4.11%, 6 Month at -14.85%, 3 Month at -29.83% and 1 Month at -10.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.02 %
Institutions - 0.44 %
Public - 38.54 %

