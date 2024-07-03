Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSugar
Open₹650.3
Prev. Close₹646.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹33.76
Day's High₹658.35
Day's Low₹614
52 Week's High₹1,010
52 Week's Low₹522
Book Value₹541.03
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)873.89
P/E8.91
EPS72.8
Divi. Yield2.31
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.09
14.09
14.09
14.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
731.52
625.28
584.23
543.55
Net Worth
745.61
639.37
598.32
557.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
995.05
951.94
916.15
717.28
yoy growth (%)
4.52
3.9
27.72
5.35
Raw materials
-745.51
-712.26
-622.4
-557.28
As % of sales
74.92
74.82
67.93
77.69
Employee costs
-48.48
-47.78
-48.4
-41.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
66.44
42.31
91.7
4.02
Depreciation
-20.92
-19.18
-18.01
-18.68
Tax paid
-20.43
-15.23
-24.6
14.75
Working capital
-41.43
-17.32
220.61
54.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.52
3.9
27.72
5.35
Op profit growth
8.53
-25.99
144.93
-60.59
EBIT growth
8.82
-30.28
195.64
-66.72
Net profit growth
69.92
-67.38
233.33
-56.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.65
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
521.75
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.4
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.22
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,660.35
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
CHANDRA SHEKHAR NOPANY
Independent Director
Padam Kumar Khaitan
Independent Director
Yashwant Daga
Independent Director
Ishwari Prosad Singh Roy
Independent Director
Raj Kumar Bagri
Whole-time Director
Chandra Mohan
Independent Director
Shashi Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S Subramanian.
Non Executive Director
Rajan Arvind Dalal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in March, 2015, Magadh Sugar and Energy Limited is a major sugar player in Bihar. The Company is a part of the prestigious K.K Birla Group of sugar companies. The Company manufactures sugar, ethanol and spirits, cogeneration and other by products. The Company has three sugar mills in Bihar with a combined crushing capacity of 19,000 TCD, two distilleries with an overall ethanol production capacity of 155 KLPD on B-heavy molasses / syrup and a cogeneration facility that can produce 38 MW power. The Company work out operations in India and is engaged in manufacture and sale of sugar and by-products, like molasses, bagasse and press-mud, denatured spirits including ethanol and power.
Read More
The Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹620.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd is ₹873.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd is 8.91 and 1.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd is ₹522 and ₹1010 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.56%, 3 Years at 37.56%, 1 Year at -4.11%, 6 Month at -14.85%, 3 Month at -29.83% and 1 Month at -10.46%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.