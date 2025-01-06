Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
66.44
42.31
91.7
4.02
Depreciation
-20.92
-19.18
-18.01
-18.68
Tax paid
-20.43
-15.23
-24.6
14.75
Working capital
-41.43
-17.32
220.61
54.53
Other operating items
Operating
-16.33
-9.42
269.68
54.62
Capital expenditure
136.52
39.33
50.19
24.09
Free cash flow
120.18
29.91
319.87
78.71
Equity raised
1,081.76
1,038.68
857.11
781.13
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
332.22
373
296.78
-1.64
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1
Net in cash
1,534.16
1,441.6
1,473.77
859.2
