iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

611.25
(-5.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd

Magadh Sugar FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

66.44

42.31

91.7

4.02

Depreciation

-20.92

-19.18

-18.01

-18.68

Tax paid

-20.43

-15.23

-24.6

14.75

Working capital

-41.43

-17.32

220.61

54.53

Other operating items

Operating

-16.33

-9.42

269.68

54.62

Capital expenditure

136.52

39.33

50.19

24.09

Free cash flow

120.18

29.91

319.87

78.71

Equity raised

1,081.76

1,038.68

857.11

781.13

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

332.22

373

296.78

-1.64

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1

Net in cash

1,534.16

1,441.6

1,473.77

859.2

Magadh Sugar : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.