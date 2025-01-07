Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
995.05
951.94
916.15
717.28
yoy growth (%)
4.52
3.9
27.72
5.35
Raw materials
-745.51
-712.26
-622.4
-557.28
As % of sales
74.92
74.82
67.93
77.69
Employee costs
-48.48
-47.78
-48.4
-41.03
As % of sales
4.87
5.01
5.28
5.72
Other costs
-76.72
-77.34
-90.56
-55.76
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.71
8.12
9.88
7.77
Operating profit
124.32
114.54
154.78
63.19
OPM
12.49
12.03
16.89
8.81
Depreciation
-20.92
-19.18
-18.01
-18.68
Interest expense
-39.77
-55.3
-48.32
-43.33
Other income
2.81
2.25
3.25
2.85
Profit before tax
66.44
42.31
91.7
4.02
Taxes
-20.43
-15.23
-24.6
14.75
Tax rate
-30.74
-35.99
-26.83
366.55
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
46.01
27.08
67.09
18.77
Exceptional items
0
0
15.94
6.13
Net profit
46.01
27.08
83.03
24.91
yoy growth (%)
69.92
-67.38
233.33
-56.93
NPM
4.62
2.84
9.06
3.47
