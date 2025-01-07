iifl-logo-icon 1
Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

624.75
(2.21%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

995.05

951.94

916.15

717.28

yoy growth (%)

4.52

3.9

27.72

5.35

Raw materials

-745.51

-712.26

-622.4

-557.28

As % of sales

74.92

74.82

67.93

77.69

Employee costs

-48.48

-47.78

-48.4

-41.03

As % of sales

4.87

5.01

5.28

5.72

Other costs

-76.72

-77.34

-90.56

-55.76

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.71

8.12

9.88

7.77

Operating profit

124.32

114.54

154.78

63.19

OPM

12.49

12.03

16.89

8.81

Depreciation

-20.92

-19.18

-18.01

-18.68

Interest expense

-39.77

-55.3

-48.32

-43.33

Other income

2.81

2.25

3.25

2.85

Profit before tax

66.44

42.31

91.7

4.02

Taxes

-20.43

-15.23

-24.6

14.75

Tax rate

-30.74

-35.99

-26.83

366.55

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

46.01

27.08

67.09

18.77

Exceptional items

0

0

15.94

6.13

Net profit

46.01

27.08

83.03

24.91

yoy growth (%)

69.92

-67.38

233.33

-56.93

NPM

4.62

2.84

9.06

3.47

