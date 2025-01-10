Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.09
14.09
14.09
14.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
731.52
625.28
584.23
543.55
Net Worth
745.61
639.37
598.32
557.64
Minority Interest
Debt
637.07
582.65
637.09
632.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
57.41
56.83
52.39
47.77
Total Liabilities
1,440.09
1,278.85
1,287.8
1,237.66
Fixed Assets
796.26
792.21
807.61
705.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.64
5.5
14.49
18.94
Networking Capital
634.11
480.73
465.25
512.8
Inventories
749.71
565.02
471.3
657.59
Inventory Days
172.87
252.13
Sundry Debtors
35.15
34.53
48.79
14.79
Debtor Days
17.89
5.67
Other Current Assets
28.88
16.6
19.77
51.44
Sundry Creditors
-151.81
-106.68
-51.16
-167.75
Creditor Days
18.76
64.31
Other Current Liabilities
-27.82
-28.74
-23.45
-43.27
Cash
1.07
0.42
0.44
0.59
Total Assets
1,440.09
1,278.87
1,287.8
1,237.66
