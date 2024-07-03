iifl-logo-icon 1
Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd Company Summary

Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd Summary

Incorporated in March, 2015, Magadh Sugar and Energy Limited is a major sugar player in Bihar. The Company is a part of the prestigious K.K Birla Group of sugar companies. The Company manufactures sugar, ethanol and spirits, cogeneration and other by products. The Company has three sugar mills in Bihar with a combined crushing capacity of 19,000 TCD, two distilleries with an overall ethanol production capacity of 155 KLPD on B-heavy molasses / syrup and a cogeneration facility that can produce 38 MW power. The Company work out operations in India and is engaged in manufacture and sale of sugar and by-products, like molasses, bagasse and press-mud, denatured spirits including ethanol and power.

