Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and six months ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 3 May 2024

Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March 2024; and recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. May 14, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the following: a) the Audited Annual Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. A copy of Audited Financial Results along with Auditors report thereon and Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Listing Regulations, 2015 are enclosed for your records; b) recommending a dividend of Rs. 10/- per equity share and additionally a special one-time dividend of Rs. 5/- per equity share totaling to Rs 15/- per equity share (face value of Rs 10/- each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of the Shareholders; c) appointment of Mr Rajan Arvind Dalal (DIN: 00546264) as an Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024