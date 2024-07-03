Summary

Incorporated in May 33, The Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited (DSML) was promoted by the Goel family of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The Company is engaged mainly in the manufacturing and selling of sugar, chemicals/ethyl, ethanol, potable spirits, co-generation and sale of power.DSML has a sugar unit at Dhampur (12 lac tca of cane), a sugar unit at Mansurpur (5 lac tca of cane), a paper unit at Sikandrabad (50 tpd), a unit of DSM Chemicals at Dhampur and a straw board unit. To part-finance the setting up of one more sugar factory at Rouzagaon, Uttar Pradesh, having an installed capacity of 4.5 lac tca of cane, DSML went public with a rights offer of PCDs for a new plant. The company adopted the conventional double sulphitation process for the clarification of juice, with gravity flow layout. The Dhampur sugar unit acquired the distinction of being the first sugar unit in the private sector to generate surplus power from co-generation and supply the same to the state grid. Its Asmoli unit is under implementation. In Nov.93, DSML came out with a rights issue of 14.33 lac deep discount bonds of Rs 270 at a cash discount of Rs 170, aggregating Rs 14.33 cr, on a 2:15 basis, to augment its long-term working capital and to meet the shortfall in loans sanctioned to the Barabanki project, totalling Rs 34.4 cr. The company manufactures sugar, paper, chemicals and cardboard. The company has two subsidiaries, DSM Sugar (Kashipur) and DSM Hitech Products. In 1997-98, it increased the installed cap

Read More