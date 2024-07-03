Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSugar
Open₹163.55
Prev. Close₹163.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹395.78
Day's High₹164.05
Day's Low₹155
52 Week's High₹275
52 Week's Low₹158.41
Book Value₹165.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,016.91
P/E15.04
EPS10.87
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
65.38
66.38
66.38
66.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,029.83
972.47
822.1
1,496.44
Net Worth
1,095.21
1,038.85
888.48
1,562.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4,142.47
3,353.81
3,278.53
2,534.02
yoy growth (%)
23.51
2.29
29.38
16.05
Raw materials
-3,214.03
-2,586.68
-2,574.41
-1,673.41
As % of sales
77.58
77.12
78.52
66.03
Employee costs
-142.78
-136.36
-118.14
-121.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
321.03
220.25
210.69
324.85
Depreciation
-77.1
-75.39
-56.69
-53.95
Tax paid
-86.17
8.38
-53.53
-89.98
Working capital
-354.4
621.18
-490.78
532.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.51
2.29
29.38
16.05
Op profit growth
26.01
0.72
-30.15
140.33
EBIT growth
25.09
-3.51
-32.5
154.68
Net profit growth
3.54
34.49
-33.08
635.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,646.83
2,874.02
2,162.98
2,232.97
3,526.07
Excise Duty
477.92
414.26
258.93
74.9
40.75
Net Sales
2,168.91
2,459.76
1,904.05
2,158.06
3,485.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
27.08
15.48
10.64
97.68
30.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.65
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
521.75
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.4
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.22
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,660.35
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Executive Director & CFO
A K Goel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aparna Goel
Independent Director
ANUJ KHANNA
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
YASHWARDHAN PODDAR
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Satpal Kumar Arora
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Gaurav Goel
Independent Director
Pallavi Khandelwal
Whole-time Director
Subhash Pandey
Reports by Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in May 33, The Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited (DSML) was promoted by the Goel family of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The Company is engaged mainly in the manufacturing and selling of sugar, chemicals/ethyl, ethanol, potable spirits, co-generation and sale of power.DSML has a sugar unit at Dhampur (12 lac tca of cane), a sugar unit at Mansurpur (5 lac tca of cane), a paper unit at Sikandrabad (50 tpd), a unit of DSM Chemicals at Dhampur and a straw board unit. To part-finance the setting up of one more sugar factory at Rouzagaon, Uttar Pradesh, having an installed capacity of 4.5 lac tca of cane, DSML went public with a rights offer of PCDs for a new plant. The company adopted the conventional double sulphitation process for the clarification of juice, with gravity flow layout. The Dhampur sugar unit acquired the distinction of being the first sugar unit in the private sector to generate surplus power from co-generation and supply the same to the state grid. Its Asmoli unit is under implementation. In Nov.93, DSML came out with a rights issue of 14.33 lac deep discount bonds of Rs 270 at a cash discount of Rs 170, aggregating Rs 14.33 cr, on a 2:15 basis, to augment its long-term working capital and to meet the shortfall in loans sanctioned to the Barabanki project, totalling Rs 34.4 cr. The company manufactures sugar, paper, chemicals and cardboard. The company has two subsidiaries, DSM Sugar (Kashipur) and DSM Hitech Products. In 1997-98, it increased the installed cap
Read More
The Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹155.52 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd is ₹1016.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd is 15.04 and 0.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd is ₹158.41 and ₹275 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.56%, 3 Years at -15.62%, 1 Year at -39.33%, 6 Month at -26.59%, 3 Month at -27.91% and 1 Month at -12.72%.
