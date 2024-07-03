iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd Share Price

155.52
(-4.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

  • Open163.55
  • Day's High164.05
  • 52 Wk High275
  • Prev. Close163.5
  • Day's Low155
  • 52 Wk Low 158.41
  • Turnover (lac)395.78
  • P/E15.04
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value165.63
  • EPS10.87
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,016.91
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

163.55

Prev. Close

163.5

Turnover(Lac.)

395.78

Day's High

164.05

Day's Low

155

52 Week's High

275

52 Week's Low

158.41

Book Value

165.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,016.91

P/E

15.04

EPS

10.87

Divi. Yield

0

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.11%

Non-Promoter- 4.45%

Institutions: 4.45%

Non-Institutions: 46.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

65.38

66.38

66.38

66.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,029.83

972.47

822.1

1,496.44

Net Worth

1,095.21

1,038.85

888.48

1,562.89

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4,142.47

3,353.81

3,278.53

2,534.02

yoy growth (%)

23.51

2.29

29.38

16.05

Raw materials

-3,214.03

-2,586.68

-2,574.41

-1,673.41

As % of sales

77.58

77.12

78.52

66.03

Employee costs

-142.78

-136.36

-118.14

-121.08

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

321.03

220.25

210.69

324.85

Depreciation

-77.1

-75.39

-56.69

-53.95

Tax paid

-86.17

8.38

-53.53

-89.98

Working capital

-354.4

621.18

-490.78

532.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.51

2.29

29.38

16.05

Op profit growth

26.01

0.72

-30.15

140.33

EBIT growth

25.09

-3.51

-32.5

154.68

Net profit growth

3.54

34.49

-33.08

635.11

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,646.83

2,874.02

2,162.98

2,232.97

3,526.07

Excise Duty

477.92

414.26

258.93

74.9

40.75

Net Sales

2,168.91

2,459.76

1,904.05

2,158.06

3,485.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

27.08

15.48

10.64

97.68

30.14

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.65

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

521.75

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.4

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.22

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,660.35

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Executive Director & CFO

A K Goel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aparna Goel

Independent Director

ANUJ KHANNA

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

YASHWARDHAN PODDAR

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Satpal Kumar Arora

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Gaurav Goel

Independent Director

Pallavi Khandelwal

Whole-time Director

Subhash Pandey

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in May 33, The Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited (DSML) was promoted by the Goel family of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The Company is engaged mainly in the manufacturing and selling of sugar, chemicals/ethyl, ethanol, potable spirits, co-generation and sale of power.DSML has a sugar unit at Dhampur (12 lac tca of cane), a sugar unit at Mansurpur (5 lac tca of cane), a paper unit at Sikandrabad (50 tpd), a unit of DSM Chemicals at Dhampur and a straw board unit. To part-finance the setting up of one more sugar factory at Rouzagaon, Uttar Pradesh, having an installed capacity of 4.5 lac tca of cane, DSML went public with a rights offer of PCDs for a new plant. The company adopted the conventional double sulphitation process for the clarification of juice, with gravity flow layout. The Dhampur sugar unit acquired the distinction of being the first sugar unit in the private sector to generate surplus power from co-generation and supply the same to the state grid. Its Asmoli unit is under implementation. In Nov.93, DSML came out with a rights issue of 14.33 lac deep discount bonds of Rs 270 at a cash discount of Rs 170, aggregating Rs 14.33 cr, on a 2:15 basis, to augment its long-term working capital and to meet the shortfall in loans sanctioned to the Barabanki project, totalling Rs 34.4 cr. The company manufactures sugar, paper, chemicals and cardboard. The company has two subsidiaries, DSM Sugar (Kashipur) and DSM Hitech Products. In 1997-98, it increased the installed cap
Company FAQs

What is the Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd share price today?

The Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹155.52 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd is ₹1016.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd is 15.04 and 0.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd is ₹158.41 and ₹275 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd?

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.56%, 3 Years at -15.62%, 1 Year at -39.33%, 6 Month at -26.59%, 3 Month at -27.91% and 1 Month at -12.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.12 %
Institutions - 4.45 %
Public - 46.43 %

