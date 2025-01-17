Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.26
3.98
29.73
15.7
Op profit growth
25.74
2.15
-31.31
145.46
EBIT growth
24.94
-2.42
-33.43
170.75
Net profit growth
5.85
42.72
-33.62
783.11
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.95
10.39
10.57
19.97
EBIT margin
9.5
9.07
9.66
18.84
Net profit margin
5.51
6.21
4.52
8.84
RoCE
12.69
10.58
11.34
17.52
RoNW
3.92
4.58
3.98
7.08
RoA
1.84
1.81
1.32
2.05
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
34.46
32.45
22.76
34.54
Dividend per share
6
6
3
6
Cash EPS
22.7
21.05
14.08
26.12
Book value per share
233.84
204.1
150.09
135.2
Valuation ratios
P/E
4.7
2.25
5.31
5.56
P/CEPS
7.13
3.48
8.59
7.35
P/B
0.69
0.35
0.8
1.42
EV/EBIDTA
4.84
5.82
6.04
6.14
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
17.37
22.17
13.13
8.74
Tax payout
-27.33
3.88
-25.33
-28.19
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
28.1
30.8
25.11
33
Inventory days
127.16
143.97
142.8
193.41
Creditor days
-58.94
-65.83
-47.98
-64.83
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.94
-3.14
-2.66
-2.91
Net debt / equity
0.69
1.27
1.4
2.09
Net debt / op. profit
2.36
4.79
3.95
3.65
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-77.6
-77.89
-78.76
-66.25
Employee costs
-3.53
-4.03
-3.77
-4.85
Other costs
-7.9
-7.67
-6.87
-8.91
