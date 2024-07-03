Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,979.77
2,115.04
1,630.79
3,163.39
2,438.28
Excise Duty
372.61
326.72
193.48
63.74
19.41
Net Sales
1,607.16
1,788.32
1,437.32
3,099.65
2,418.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
22.65
11.91
3.34
7.28
25.18
Total Income
1,629.81
1,800.23
1,440.65
3,106.93
2,444.05
Total Expenditure
1,437.13
1,589.39
1,213.82
2,802.66
2,180.45
PBIDT
192.68
210.84
226.83
304.27
263.6
Interest
27.74
33.22
36.12
59.97
75.15
PBDT
164.94
177.62
190.71
244.29
188.45
Depreciation
41.65
36.38
36.34
57.68
54.79
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
21.2
24.23
26.83
33.81
21.22
Deferred Tax
19.43
19.74
13.23
15.28
0.89
Reported Profit After Tax
82.66
97.27
114.31
137.53
111.55
Minority Interest After NP
0.18
0.19
0
-0.22
-0.87
Net Profit after Minority Interest
82.48
97.08
114.31
137.75
112.42
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
82.48
97.08
114.31
137.75
112.42
EPS (Unit Curr.)
12.42
14.62
17.22
20.76
16.93
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
60
60
Equity
66.38
66.38
66.39
66.39
66.39
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.98
11.78
15.78
9.81
10.89
PBDTM(%)
10.26
9.93
13.26
7.88
7.79
PATM(%)
5.14
5.43
7.95
4.43
4.61
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.