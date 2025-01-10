Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
65.38
66.38
66.38
66.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,029.83
972.47
822.1
1,496.44
Net Worth
1,095.21
1,038.85
888.48
1,562.89
Minority Interest
Debt
980.83
743.88
885.57
1,157.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
116.45
111.16
115.29
201.1
Total Liabilities
2,192.49
1,893.89
1,889.34
2,921.76
Fixed Assets
1,167.79
1,149.23
1,028.56
1,633.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
46.78
2.04
5.38
13.29
Deferred Tax Asset Net
34.51
53.67
85.24
169.9
Networking Capital
924.21
637.56
715.1
1,038
Inventories
917.06
666.74
817.5
1,292.55
Inventory Days
113.88
Sundry Debtors
159.85
194.75
199.64
307.47
Debtor Days
27.09
Other Current Assets
40.12
50.87
58.52
156.65
Sundry Creditors
-114.37
-181.13
-231.43
-593.84
Creditor Days
52.32
Other Current Liabilities
-78.45
-93.67
-129.13
-124.83
Cash
19.2
51.39
55.06
66.87
Total Assets
2,192.49
1,893.89
1,889.34
2,921.76
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.