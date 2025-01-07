Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4,142.47
3,353.81
3,278.53
2,534.02
yoy growth (%)
23.51
2.29
29.38
16.05
Raw materials
-3,214.03
-2,586.68
-2,574.41
-1,673.41
As % of sales
77.58
77.12
78.52
66.03
Employee costs
-142.78
-136.36
-118.14
-121.08
As % of sales
3.44
4.06
3.6
4.77
Other costs
-324
-264.41
-222.27
-218.78
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.82
7.88
6.77
8.63
Operating profit
461.66
366.36
363.71
520.75
OPM
11.14
10.92
11.09
20.55
Depreciation
-77.1
-75.39
-56.69
-53.95
Interest expense
-79.67
-100.07
-121.3
-167.02
Other income
16.14
29.35
24.97
25.07
Profit before tax
321.03
220.25
210.69
324.85
Taxes
-86.17
8.38
-53.53
-89.98
Tax rate
-26.84
3.8
-25.4
-27.69
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
234.86
228.63
157.16
234.87
Exceptional items
-16
-17.26
0
0
Net profit
218.86
211.37
157.16
234.87
yoy growth (%)
3.54
34.49
-33.08
635.11
NPM
5.28
6.3
4.79
9.26
