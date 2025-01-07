iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4,142.47

3,353.81

3,278.53

2,534.02

yoy growth (%)

23.51

2.29

29.38

16.05

Raw materials

-3,214.03

-2,586.68

-2,574.41

-1,673.41

As % of sales

77.58

77.12

78.52

66.03

Employee costs

-142.78

-136.36

-118.14

-121.08

As % of sales

3.44

4.06

3.6

4.77

Other costs

-324

-264.41

-222.27

-218.78

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.82

7.88

6.77

8.63

Operating profit

461.66

366.36

363.71

520.75

OPM

11.14

10.92

11.09

20.55

Depreciation

-77.1

-75.39

-56.69

-53.95

Interest expense

-79.67

-100.07

-121.3

-167.02

Other income

16.14

29.35

24.97

25.07

Profit before tax

321.03

220.25

210.69

324.85

Taxes

-86.17

8.38

-53.53

-89.98

Tax rate

-26.84

3.8

-25.4

-27.69

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

234.86

228.63

157.16

234.87

Exceptional items

-16

-17.26

0

0

Net profit

218.86

211.37

157.16

234.87

yoy growth (%)

3.54

34.49

-33.08

635.11

NPM

5.28

6.3

4.79

9.26

