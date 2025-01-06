Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
321.03
220.25
210.69
324.85
Depreciation
-77.1
-75.39
-56.69
-53.95
Tax paid
-86.17
8.38
-53.53
-89.98
Working capital
-354.4
621.18
-490.78
532.67
Other operating items
Operating
-196.64
774.42
-390.31
713.59
Capital expenditure
46.86
187.09
154.35
47.5
Free cash flow
-149.77
961.51
-235.96
761.1
Equity raised
2,626.04
2,094.94
1,657.05
1,267.94
Investing
-14
20.17
3.79
-8.27
Financing
-302.19
358.86
-390.19
363.82
Dividends paid
39.83
48.02
19.92
19.98
Net in cash
2,199.91
3,483.5
1,054.61
2,404.57
