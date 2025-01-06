iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

155.52
(-4.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd

Dhampur Sugar FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

321.03

220.25

210.69

324.85

Depreciation

-77.1

-75.39

-56.69

-53.95

Tax paid

-86.17

8.38

-53.53

-89.98

Working capital

-354.4

621.18

-490.78

532.67

Other operating items

Operating

-196.64

774.42

-390.31

713.59

Capital expenditure

46.86

187.09

154.35

47.5

Free cash flow

-149.77

961.51

-235.96

761.1

Equity raised

2,626.04

2,094.94

1,657.05

1,267.94

Investing

-14

20.17

3.79

-8.27

Financing

-302.19

358.86

-390.19

363.82

Dividends paid

39.83

48.02

19.92

19.98

Net in cash

2,199.91

3,483.5

1,054.61

2,404.57

