Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd Summary

Incorporated in May 33, The Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited (DSML) was promoted by the Goel family of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The Company is engaged mainly in the manufacturing and selling of sugar, chemicals/ethyl, ethanol, potable spirits, co-generation and sale of power.DSML has a sugar unit at Dhampur (12 lac tca of cane), a sugar unit at Mansurpur (5 lac tca of cane), a paper unit at Sikandrabad (50 tpd), a unit of DSM Chemicals at Dhampur and a straw board unit. To part-finance the setting up of one more sugar factory at Rouzagaon, Uttar Pradesh, having an installed capacity of 4.5 lac tca of cane, DSML went public with a rights offer of PCDs for a new plant. The company adopted the conventional double sulphitation process for the clarification of juice, with gravity flow layout. The Dhampur sugar unit acquired the distinction of being the first sugar unit in the private sector to generate surplus power from co-generation and supply the same to the state grid. Its Asmoli unit is under implementation. In Nov.93, DSML came out with a rights issue of 14.33 lac deep discount bonds of Rs 270 at a cash discount of Rs 170, aggregating Rs 14.33 cr, on a 2:15 basis, to augment its long-term working capital and to meet the shortfall in loans sanctioned to the Barabanki project, totalling Rs 34.4 cr. The company manufactures sugar, paper, chemicals and cardboard. The company has two subsidiaries, DSM Sugar (Kashipur) and DSM Hitech Products. In 1997-98, it increased the installed capacity of sugar to 18,000 TPD. In 2000-01 the company had launched Sulpher less Sugar in 1 Kg under the brand name of Dhampure. In 2006, it improved capacity of the Dhampur unit to 12,000 TCD and the Asmoli unit to 6,000 TCD. The Mansurpur Sugar Mills Ltd was merged with the Company. In 2007, it established the Rajpura unit of 7,500 TCD; enhanced power generation capacity at the Dhampur unit , the Asmoli unit and Mansurpur unit to 65 MW, 40 MW and 28 MW, respectively; commissioned a distillery at the Asmoli unit with a capacity of 1,00,000 LPD through a joint venture with Falck Renewables. In 2008, it expanded sugar capacity at the Dhampur unit to 15,000 TCD, at Asmoli to 9,000 TCD and at Mansurpur to 8,000 TCD. Dhampur International Pte. Ltd, was incorporated in Singapore during the year on 9th July, 2009. In June 2010, the Asmoli distillery was converted into a wholly-owned subsidiary. In 2011, it enhanced power generation capacity at the Mansurpur unit to 33 MW. Distillery at Asmoli merged with the Company vide Honourable High Court Order in January, 2012. Similarly, in 2013, the merger of JK Sugar Limited with the Company was approved effective 1 April, 2012. In 2014, the Company enhanced the distillery capacity to 3,00,000 LPD. It commissioned a 35.5 MW power plant at the Rajpura unit. It started manufacturing, marketing and selling liquors like like whiskey, rum, like whiskey, rum, vodka and gin under the brand; it installed a 4-megawatt bio genset at Asmoli. In 2015, it increased ethanol capacity at Dhampur unit from 100,000 litres per day to 200,000 litres per day; it established a slop boiler for enabling distillery operations during the rainy season.In 2016, the Company formed new wholly owned subsidiary by the name Ehaat Limited and subscribed to 1,00,000 Equity Share Capital of the Company on 22 October, 2016. It acquired 51% stake of DETS Limited and became the holding Company of the DETS Limited w.e.f. 03rd October, 2016. It commissioned Spent wash fired boiler of 75 MT and 35 MT at Dhampur and Asmoli Distillery. In 2018, commissioned 11.5 MW power generating plant in distilleries with Slop Fired Incinerator at Dhampur and Asmoli units to use effluent as fuel and generate power out of waste. The distillery capacities of Dhampur and Asmoli Units of the Company were enhanced to 250 KLPD from 200 KLPD and 150 KLPD from 100 KLPD respectively in 2019. It embarked on the production of country liquor in 2020.During the year 2021-22, the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company (Demerged Company) and Dhampur Bio Organics Limited for Demerger of the Transferred Business/Demerged Undertaking of the Company into Dhampur Bio Organics Limited became effective from May 3, 2022. In terms of the said Scheme of Demerger, Dhampur International Pte Limited and Dhampur Bio Organics Limited, ceased to be subsidiaries of the Company effective from that date. In 2023, the Company enhanced distillery capacity to 350 KLPD at the Dhampur unit.