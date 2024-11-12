|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|DHAMPUR SUGAR MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached intimation of board meeting. Please find attached outcome of board meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|DHAMPUR SUGAR MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached intimation of board meeting. Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting.
|Board Meeting
|1 May 2024
|24 Apr 2024
|DHAMPUR SUGAR MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached intimation of board meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|DHAMPUR SUGAR MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached intimation for Board Meeting. Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)
