To

The Members of

DHAMPUR SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA") specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matter 1. Inventory Valuation of Finished Goods, By-Products and Work in Progress As of March 31,2024, the Company has an inventory of Finished Goods, Raw Materials, By-Products and Work in Progress with a carrying value of INR 898.30 crores. We considered the valuation of the inventory of Finished Goods, Raw Materials, By-Products and Work in Progress as a key audit matter given the relative value of inventory in the financial statements and significant judgement involved in the calculation of Cost of Production and other factors such as minimum sale price, monthly quota and fluctuation in domestic and international selling prices, in the valuation. The determination of these assumptions and estimates requires careful evaluation by management and could lead to a material impact on the financial position and the results of the Company and therefore has been considered as a key audit matter. Principal Audit Procedures We performed the following procedures: - Obtained an understanding of the valuation methodologies used and assessed the reasonableness and consistency of the significant assumptions used in the valuation by the Company. - Evaluated and tested on a sample basis the design and operating effectiveness of key controls around inventory valuation operating within the Company. - Assessed the basis, reasonableness and accuracy of adjustments made to cost calculation. Tested the arithmetical accuracy and consistency of application of the valuation approaches and models over the years. Compare the cost of the finished goods of Sugar with the net realisable value and check if the finished goods were recorded at the net realisable value where the cost was higher than the net realisable value. We tested the cost of production and net realizable value of the inventory of sugar. We considered various factors including the prevailing unit-specific domestic selling price during and subsequent to the year- end, minimum selling price & monthly quota, selling price for contracted sugar export and initiatives taken by the Government with respect to the sugar industry as a whole. - Tested the appropriateness of the disclosure in the financial statements in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework. Based on the above procedures performed, the managements determination of the inventory valuation of Finished Goods, Raw Materials, By-Products and Work in Progress as at the year- end is considered to be reasonable. 2. Contingent Liabilities- Contingencies related to Regulatory, Direct and Indirect tax matters The Company has a number of litigations pending at various forums and managements judgement is required for estimating the amount to be disclosed as contingent liability. Principal Audit Procedures This is identified as Key Audit Matter because the company have a number of litigations and uncertain positions including matters under dispute which involve significant estimates and degree of management judgement in interpreting the cases and it may be subject to management bias. We performed the following procedures: - We have obtained an understanding and tested the designs and operating effectiveness of controls as established by management for obtaining all the relevant information for pending litigations. - Holding discussions with management for any material developments and the latest status of legal matters. - Examining managements judgements and assessments of whether provisions are required considering the managements assessment of those matters that are not disclosed as the probability of material outflow is considered to be remote. - Verified the adequacy of disclosures in the financial statements in this respect. Based on the above procedures performed, the managements determination of the amounts and disclosure of contingent liability as at the year-end is considered to be reasonable. 3. Recognition of deferred tax assets relating to minimum alternate tax (MAT) credit entitlement and re-measurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities The Company has made an assessment of dual tax structures and decided to continue with the existing tax structure until the utilization of MAT credits and to measure deferred tax assets and liabilities at the tax rates that are expected to apply for its reversal in future. Accordingly, deferred tax assets and liabilities that are expected to reverse when the company migrates to a new lower tax regime have been measured at a lower tax rate. Principal Audit Procedures We considered the re-measurement of deferred tax assets based on migration to a lower tax regime and recognition of deferred tax assets relating to utilisation of MAT credit entitlement is considered as a key audit matter as it involves significant management judgement including accounting estimates relating to forecasting future taxable profits, availability of sufficient taxable income in the future and recoverability within the specified period of time as well as for migration to the new lower tax regime. We performed the following procedures: - Evaluated the design and implementation and tested the operating effectiveness of controls related to the assessment of the utilisation of MAT credit entitlement and Deferred Tax calculation. - Evaluated and discussed with the Management, the appropriateness of assumptions and evidence supporting the underlying profitability forecasts. Assessed the assumptions used in the profitability forecasts along with the Companys tax position including the timing of future taxable profits. We also performed the retrospective review and sensitivity analysis on the key assumptions used in the aforementioned profitability forecasts for the utilisation of MAT credit entitlement. - Assessed the adequacy of disclosures made in the standalone financial statements of the Company. Based on the above procedures performed, the recognition of deferred tax assets relating to the MAT credit entitlement and measurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities using the tax rates applicable at the time of reversal are considered adequate and reasonable.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Report on Corporate Governance and Directors Report including Annexures to Directors Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The aforesaid report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Companys annual report and if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and shall take appropriate actions, if required.

Responsibilities of Management and Board of Directors for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)

(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to the Standalone Financial statement in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and the Board of Directors.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our report, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 1(B)(f) below on reporting under rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) ("the Rules");

c. The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f. The reservations relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 1(A) (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 1(B)(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014;

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024, on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements.

Refer Note 38 (I) & (III) to the Standalone Financial Statements;

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

d. (i) The Management has represented that, to the best

of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 51(iv) to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 51(v) to the Standalone financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

e. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the current year, therefore reporting under rule 11 (f) is not applicable.

f. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature is not enabled at database level and also for certain changes that can be made using certain privileged/ administrative access rights.

For accounting software for which audit trail feature is enabled, the audit trail facility has been operating throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software and we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with during the course of our audit.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on the preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

C. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended,

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the remuneration paid during the current year by the Company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which is required to be commented upon by us.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Ordefi) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of the Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

(Referred to in paragraph 1 (A) (g) under the Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exits, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risk of misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the members of Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited on the Standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31,2024

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of the audit, we state that:

i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and

Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets covered under Ind AS 116, Leases.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The Company has a program of verification of property, plant and equipment, so to cover all the items once every 3 years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Properties, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. Based on the examination of the registered sale deed, and conveyance deed provided to us, we report that the title deeds of all the immovable properties of land and buildings disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. Immovable properties of land and buildings whose title deeds have been pledged as security for loans are held in the name of the Company based on the confirmations directly received by us from the Bank.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible assets during the year.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as of March 31, 2024, for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made thereunder.

ii) In respect of the Companys Inventory:

a. The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks, on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly statements comprising of Stock statements and book debt statements, filed by the Company with banks are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters and no material discrepancies have been observed. Refer to note 50(i) of the Standalone Financial Statements.

iii) The Company has not made any investments in, and provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, during the year.

iv) Compliance with the sections 185 and 186

According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, made investments or provided guarantees or securities that are covered under the provisions of sections 185 or 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, and hence reporting under clause (iv) of the Order is not applicable.

v) Public Deposits

In our opinion, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, as amended, with regard to the deposits accepted and amounts deemed to be deposits accepted. According to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or the National Company Law Tribunal or the Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal against the Company in this regard.

vi) Cost Records

The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii) Statutory Dues

In respect of statutory dues:

a. Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have been generally deposited regularly by it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books and records examined by us in the normal course of the audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that there are no dues of income tax or sale tax or service tax or goods and service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax or cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except as mentioned in Annexure-B1.

viii) Undisclosed Income

According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 during the year.

ix) Borrowings

a. In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c. To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

d. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on a short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. On an overall examination of the financial statements, we report that the Company has not utilised the unutilized funds as at the beginning of the year from the funds raised through the issue of shares or borrowings in the previous year to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. The Company has neither taken any funds from any entity or person during the year.

f. The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint ventures or associate companies.

x) Issue of securities

a. The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi) Fraud

a. To the best of our knowledge and information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub- section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c. As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii) Nidhi Company

The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) Related parties

In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) Internal Audit

a. In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b. The internal audit reports, including draft reports, issued to the Company till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv) Non-cash transactions

In our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

a. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clauses (xvi)(a), and (b) of the Order is not applicable.

b. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clauses (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

c. The Group does not have any CIC as part of the group and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii) Cash loss

The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) Resignation of statutory auditors

There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly reporting under clause (xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix) Ability to pay liabilities

On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) CSR unspent amount

a. The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amounts for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

b. In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred the unspent amount to a Special Account within a period of 30 days from the end of the financial year in compliance with sec135(6) of the said Act.

Annexure B1 to the Independent Auditors Report:

(Referred to in paragraph vii (b) under Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report section of our report of even date)

Sr# Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount in H crores Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending 1 Service Tax Law Service Tax Law 0.69 2016-17 CESTAT, Meerut Total Excise Duty & Service Tax Demands 0.69 1 The U.P. Trade Tax Act, 1948 Trade Tax 0.82 1994-95 (U.P) Deputy Commissioner, SGST, Dhampur 2 The U.P. Trade Tax Act, 1948 Trade Tax 1.06 1994-95 (Centre) Deputy Commissioner, SGST, Dhampur 3 The U.P. Trade Tax Act, 1948 Trade Tax 1.25 1995-96 (U.P) Deputy Commissioner, SGST, Dhampur 4 The U.P. Trade Tax Act, 1948 Trade Tax 0.37 1995-96 (Centre) Deputy Commissioner, SGST, Dhampur 5 The U.P. Trade Tax Act, 1948 Trade Tax 0.01 2007-08 (UP) Commercial Tax Tribunal, Moradabad 6 The U.P. Trade Tax Act, 1948 Trade Tax 0.10 2007-08 (Centre) Commercial Tax Tribunal, Moradabad 7 The U.P. Trade Tax Act, 1948 Trade Tax 0.51 2008-09 (Centre) Honourable High Court of Prayagraj 8 The U.P. Trade Tax Act, 1948 Trade Tax 0.70 2009-10 (Centre) Honourable High Court of Prayagraj 9 The U.P. Trade Tax Act, 1948 Trade Tax 0.40 2010-11 (Centre) Honourable High Court of Prayagraj 10 The U.P. Trade Tax Act, 1948 Trade Tax 0.00 # 2015-16 (Centre) VAT Additional Commissioner (Appeals) 11 The U.P. Trade Tax Act, 1948 Trade Tax 0.01 2015-16 (U.P) Additional Commissioner (Appeals) Total Trade Tax Demands 5.23 1 U.P. Tax on Entry of Goods into Local Area Act, 2007 Entry Tax 0.10 2007-08 Commercial Tax Tribunal 2 U.P. Tax on Entry of Goods into Local Area Act, 2007 Entry Tax 0.07 2015-16 Additional Commissioner (Appeals) Total Entry tax demands 0.17 1 Goods & Service Tax GST 3.08 2019-2020 Commercial Tax Tribunal, Moradabad 2 Goods & Service Tax GST 3.36 2020-2021 Commercial Tax Tribunal, Moradabad 3 Goods & Service Tax GST 1.11 2021-2022 Commercial Tax Tribunal, Moradabad Total Goods & Service Tax demands 7.55

# represents where value is less than Rs 50,000/-