Summary

Godavari Biorefineries Limited was originally incorporated as Godavari Investment and Finance Corporation Limited in Mumbai on January 12, 1956. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed as Godavari Biorefineries Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon change in name was issued by Registrar of Companies on November 10, 2006. The Company is one of the manufacturers of ethanol based chemicals in India and they are an integrated bio-refinery in Indiawith an installed capacity of 570 KLPD for manufacturing ethanol. The Company has also set up Indias first bio-based EVE manufacturing facility in India. The customers include marquee players such as Hershey India Pvt Ltd, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited, M/s Karnataka Chemical Industries, M/s Techno Waxchem Pvt Ltd, LANXESS India Private Limited, IFF Inc., Ankit Raj Organo Chemicals Limited, Escorts Chemical Industries, Khushbu Dye Chem Pvt Ltd, Privi Speciality Chemicals Limited, Shivam Industries, as well as major Oil Marketing Companies.The Sameerwadi Manufacturing Plant operate a crushing capacity of 18,000 TCD. The chemicals manufactured by the Company comprise of ethanol-based chemicals such as ethyl acetate, bio-ethyl acetate, MPO, 1,3 butylene glycol, crotonaldehyde, acetaldehyde, acetic acid, bio- acetic acid and paraldehyde. The Companys diversified product portfolio comprising of bio-based chemicals, sugar, rectified spirits, ethanol, other grades of alcohol and power, finds

Read More