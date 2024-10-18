iifl-logo-icon 1
Godavari Biorefineries Ltd Share Price

306.45
(-1.16%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:30 PM

  • Open309.8
  • Day's High316.5
  • 52 Wk High408.6
  • Prev. Close310.05
  • Day's Low302
  • 52 Wk Low 274.1
  • Turnover (lac)657.93
  • P/E149.11
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value139.92
  • EPS2.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,568.29
  • Div. Yield0
Godavari Biorefineries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

309.8

Prev. Close

310.05

Turnover(Lac.)

657.93

Day's High

316.5

Day's Low

302

52 Week's High

408.6

52 Week's Low

274.1

Book Value

139.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,568.29

P/E

149.11

EPS

2.08

Divi. Yield

0

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd Corporate Action

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Godavari Biorefineries shares listed at 12% discount

30 Oct 2024|09:57 AM

The ethanol and bio-based chemicals manufacturer raised ₹554.75 crore through its public offering

Godavari Biorefineries' IPO booked 1.83 times

25 Oct 2024|05:57 PM

A minimum of 42 shares and their multiples are available for investors to apply for.

Godavari Biorefineries IPO Closes Today

25 Oct 2024|12:35 PM

The IPO includes a fresh issue of ₹325 Crore and an offer-for-sale of 6.52 million shares.

Godavari Biorefineries IPO subscribed almost 50%

24 Oct 2024|03:04 PM

Of the 31,45,977 shares set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), they had only placed bids for 8,526 shares.

Godavari Biorefineries IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

24 Oct 2024|01:13 PM

The IPO comprises a fresh equity issue worth ₹325 Crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 65.27 lakh shares, valued at ₹230 Crore, leading to a total IPO size of ₹555 Crore.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:14 AM
Oct-2024Jun-2024Sep-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.31%

Non-Promoter- 15.70%

Institutions: 15.70%

Non-Institutions: 20.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

41.94

41.94

41.94

41.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

452.44

442.45

432.33

416.12

Net Worth

494.38

484.39

474.27

458.06

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

1,686.67

2,014.69

1,702.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,686.67

2,014.69

1,702.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

14.4

8.39

7.65

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.65

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

521.75

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.4

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.22

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,660.35

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Godavari Biorefineries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

SAMIR SHANTILAL SOMAIYA

Executive Director

Sangeeta Arunkumar Srivastava

Executive Director

Bhalachandra Raghavendra Bakshi

Director (Works)

Suhas Uttam Godage

Independent Director

Hemant Luthra

Independent Director

Kailash Pershad

Non Executive Director

Raman Ramachandran

Independent Director

Lakshmi Kantam Mannepalli

Independent Director

Sanjay Puri

Independent Director

Nitin Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manoj Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Godavari Biorefineries Ltd

Summary

Godavari Biorefineries Limited was originally incorporated as Godavari Investment and Finance Corporation Limited in Mumbai on January 12, 1956. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed as Godavari Biorefineries Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon change in name was issued by Registrar of Companies on November 10, 2006. The Company is one of the manufacturers of ethanol based chemicals in India and they are an integrated bio-refinery in Indiawith an installed capacity of 570 KLPD for manufacturing ethanol. The Company has also set up Indias first bio-based EVE manufacturing facility in India. The customers include marquee players such as Hershey India Pvt Ltd, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited, M/s Karnataka Chemical Industries, M/s Techno Waxchem Pvt Ltd, LANXESS India Private Limited, IFF Inc., Ankit Raj Organo Chemicals Limited, Escorts Chemical Industries, Khushbu Dye Chem Pvt Ltd, Privi Speciality Chemicals Limited, Shivam Industries, as well as major Oil Marketing Companies.The Sameerwadi Manufacturing Plant operate a crushing capacity of 18,000 TCD. The chemicals manufactured by the Company comprise of ethanol-based chemicals such as ethyl acetate, bio-ethyl acetate, MPO, 1,3 butylene glycol, crotonaldehyde, acetaldehyde, acetic acid, bio- acetic acid and paraldehyde. The Companys diversified product portfolio comprising of bio-based chemicals, sugar, rectified spirits, ethanol, other grades of alcohol and power, finds
Company FAQs

What is the Godavari Biorefineries Ltd share price today?

The Godavari Biorefineries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹306.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Godavari Biorefineries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Godavari Biorefineries Ltd is ₹1568.29 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Godavari Biorefineries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Godavari Biorefineries Ltd is 149.11 and 1.94 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Godavari Biorefineries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Godavari Biorefineries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Godavari Biorefineries Ltd is ₹274.1 and ₹408.6 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Godavari Biorefineries Ltd?

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -10.71% and 1 Month at -12.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Godavari Biorefineries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Godavari Biorefineries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.31 %
Institutions - 15.70 %
Public - 20.98 %

Information
Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Financials
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Results
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
News
Company

