SectorSugar
Open₹309.8
Prev. Close₹310.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹657.93
Day's High₹316.5
Day's Low₹302
52 Week's High₹408.6
52 Week's Low₹274.1
Book Value₹139.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,568.29
P/E149.11
EPS2.08
Divi. Yield0
The ethanol and bio-based chemicals manufacturer raised ₹554.75 crore through its public offeringRead More
A minimum of 42 shares and their multiples are available for investors to apply for.Read More
The IPO includes a fresh issue of ₹325 Crore and an offer-for-sale of 6.52 million shares.Read More
Of the 31,45,977 shares set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), they had only placed bids for 8,526 shares.Read More
The IPO comprises a fresh equity issue worth ₹325 Crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 65.27 lakh shares, valued at ₹230 Crore, leading to a total IPO size of ₹555 Crore.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
41.94
41.94
41.94
41.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
452.44
442.45
432.33
416.12
Net Worth
494.38
484.39
474.27
458.06
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,686.67
2,014.69
1,702.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,686.67
2,014.69
1,702.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
14.4
8.39
7.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.65
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
521.75
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.4
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.22
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,660.35
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
SAMIR SHANTILAL SOMAIYA
Executive Director
Sangeeta Arunkumar Srivastava
Executive Director
Bhalachandra Raghavendra Bakshi
Director (Works)
Suhas Uttam Godage
Independent Director
Hemant Luthra
Independent Director
Kailash Pershad
Non Executive Director
Raman Ramachandran
Independent Director
Lakshmi Kantam Mannepalli
Independent Director
Sanjay Puri
Independent Director
Nitin Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manoj Jain
Reports by Godavari Biorefineries Ltd
Summary
Godavari Biorefineries Limited was originally incorporated as Godavari Investment and Finance Corporation Limited in Mumbai on January 12, 1956. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed as Godavari Biorefineries Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon change in name was issued by Registrar of Companies on November 10, 2006. The Company is one of the manufacturers of ethanol based chemicals in India and they are an integrated bio-refinery in Indiawith an installed capacity of 570 KLPD for manufacturing ethanol. The Company has also set up Indias first bio-based EVE manufacturing facility in India. The customers include marquee players such as Hershey India Pvt Ltd, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited, M/s Karnataka Chemical Industries, M/s Techno Waxchem Pvt Ltd, LANXESS India Private Limited, IFF Inc., Ankit Raj Organo Chemicals Limited, Escorts Chemical Industries, Khushbu Dye Chem Pvt Ltd, Privi Speciality Chemicals Limited, Shivam Industries, as well as major Oil Marketing Companies.The Sameerwadi Manufacturing Plant operate a crushing capacity of 18,000 TCD. The chemicals manufactured by the Company comprise of ethanol-based chemicals such as ethyl acetate, bio-ethyl acetate, MPO, 1,3 butylene glycol, crotonaldehyde, acetaldehyde, acetic acid, bio- acetic acid and paraldehyde. The Companys diversified product portfolio comprising of bio-based chemicals, sugar, rectified spirits, ethanol, other grades of alcohol and power, finds
Read More
The Godavari Biorefineries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹306.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Godavari Biorefineries Ltd is ₹1568.29 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Godavari Biorefineries Ltd is 149.11 and 1.94 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Godavari Biorefineries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Godavari Biorefineries Ltd is ₹274.1 and ₹408.6 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Godavari Biorefineries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -10.71% and 1 Month at -12.23%.
