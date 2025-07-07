Godavari Biorefineries Advances Cancer Research with European Patent and Ongoing Human Trials

Godavari Biorefineries, best known for its leadership in the renewable chemicals and biofuels space, has expanded its scientific footprint with a new development in the pharmaceutical field. On Monday, the company confirmed that its European patent for a novel anti-cancer molecule has been officially validated in Spain, the United Kingdom, and through a unitary patent covering several European Union member countries.

The molecule, developed by its biotech division Sathgen Therapeutics, is currently undergoing Phase 1a clinical trials. It is being tested for safety in patients with advanced solid tumours as well as healthy volunteers. According to the company’s filing with stock exchanges, preclinical trials in animal models have already shown positive results, both in terms of efficacy and safety.

Unlike many conventional therapies, it is designed to act not only on cancer cells but also on cancer stem cells, a key factor in recurrence and resistance in certain cancers. The molecule is currently being evaluated for potential use in treating breast and prostate cancers.

“This patent validation is a meaningful milestone for us,” said Sangeeta Srivastava, Executive Director at Godavari Biorefineries. “It reflects the years of dedication by our team and our growing role in original scientific research with real global relevance.”

Sathgen Therapeutics, the clinical-stage arm of the company, has been quietly developing new drug candidates targeting oncology and viral infections. It operates with support from a network of international R&D partnerships, and this latest validation now extends Godavari’s intellectual property protections into key global markets.

While the company continues to lead in sectors such as ethanol production and agriculture-based chemicals, this development marks a strategic step into translational medical research. The move aligns with its broader goal of combining sustainability with cutting-edge innovation.

Godavari Biorefineries already exports to over 20 countries and has consistently looked to diversify its portfolio. The successful validation of this patent signals not just a scientific breakthrough, but also the company’s intent to participate more actively in areas of global health relevance.

