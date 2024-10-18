Godavari Biorefineries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Sept-2023
|Jun-2023
Gross Sales
320.95
522.53
239.31
434.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
320.95
522.53
239.31
434.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.1
2.75
0.95
0.86
Total Income
322.06
525.27
240.27
435
Total Expenditure
353.58
534.76
270.87
427.66
PBIDT
-31.52
-9.49
-30.6
7.34
Interest
20.29
19.57
19.55
18.52
PBDT
-51.81
-29.06
-50.15
-11.18
Depreciation
12.3
12.57
15
14.97
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.04
0
0
Deferred Tax
10.89
-15.57
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-75
-26.11
-65.15
-26.15
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-75
-26.11
-65.15
-26.15
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-75
-26.11
-65.15
-26.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-17.88
-6.22
-15.53
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
41.94
41.94
41.94
41.94
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-9.82
-1.81
-12.78
1.69
PBDTM(%)
-16.14
-5.56
-20.95
-2.57
PATM(%)
-23.36
-4.99
-27.22
-6.02
