QUICKLINKS FOR Godavari Biorefineries Ltd

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd News Today

283
(-1.84%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Godavari Biorefineries shares listed at 12% discount

Godavari Biorefineries shares listed at 12% discount

The ethanol and bio-based chemicals manufacturer raised ₹554.75 crore through its public offering

30 Oct 2024|09:57 AM
Godavari Biorefineries' IPO booked 1.83 times

Godavari Biorefineries' IPO booked 1.83 times

A minimum of 42 shares and their multiples are available for investors to apply for.

25 Oct 2024|05:57 PM
Godavari Biorefineries IPO Closes Today

Godavari Biorefineries IPO Closes Today

The IPO includes a fresh issue of ₹325 Crore and an offer-for-sale of 6.52 million shares.

25 Oct 2024|12:35 PM
Godavari Biorefineries IPO subscribed almost 50%

Godavari Biorefineries IPO subscribed almost 50%

Of the 31,45,977 shares set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), they had only placed bids for 8,526 shares.

24 Oct 2024|03:04 PM
Godavari Biorefineries IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

Godavari Biorefineries IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

The IPO comprises a fresh equity issue worth ₹325 Crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 65.27 lakh shares, valued at ₹230 Crore, leading to a total IPO size of ₹555 Crore.

24 Oct 2024|01:13 PM

