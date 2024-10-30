iifl-logo-icon 1
Godavari Biorefineries Ltd Corporate Actions

278.6
(-0.04%)
Jan 14, 2025|01:49:15 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

15/01/2024calendar-icon
14/01/2025calendar-icon

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd: Related News

Godavari Biorefineries shares listed at 12% discount

Godavari Biorefineries shares listed at 12% discount

30 Oct 2024|09:57 AM

The ethanol and bio-based chemicals manufacturer raised ₹554.75 crore through its public offering

Godavari Biorefineries' IPO booked 1.83 times

Godavari Biorefineries' IPO booked 1.83 times

25 Oct 2024|05:57 PM

A minimum of 42 shares and their multiples are available for investors to apply for.

Godavari Biorefineries IPO Closes Today

Godavari Biorefineries IPO Closes Today

25 Oct 2024|12:35 PM

The IPO includes a fresh issue of ₹325 Crore and an offer-for-sale of 6.52 million shares.

Godavari Biorefineries IPO subscribed almost 50%

Godavari Biorefineries IPO subscribed almost 50%

24 Oct 2024|03:04 PM

Of the 31,45,977 shares set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), they had only placed bids for 8,526 shares.

Godavari Biorefineries IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

Godavari Biorefineries IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

24 Oct 2024|01:13 PM

The IPO comprises a fresh equity issue worth ₹325 Crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 65.27 lakh shares, valued at ₹230 Crore, leading to a total IPO size of ₹555 Crore.

