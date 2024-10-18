Godavari Biorefineries Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
843.48
1,013.21
673.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
843.48
1,013.21
673.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
3.85
12.58
1.82
Total Income
847.33
1,025.8
675.27
Total Expenditure
888.34
854.6
698.53
PBIDT
-41.01
171.19
-23.26
Interest
39.86
37.49
38.07
PBDT
-80.88
133.7
-61.33
Depreciation
24.87
29.95
29.97
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
Tax
0.04
0.37
0
Deferred Tax
-4.68
-0.22
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-101.1
103.6
-91.3
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-101.1
103.6
-91.3
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-101.1
103.6
-91.3
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-24.11
24.7
-21.77
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
Equity
41.94
41.94
41.94
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-4.86
16.89
-3.45
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-11.98
10.22
-13.55
