Godavari Biorefineries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
41.94
41.94
41.94
41.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
452.44
442.45
432.33
416.12
Net Worth
494.38
484.39
474.27
458.06
Minority Interest
Debt
654.59
738.57
634.49
564.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
21.65
22.06
11.23
0.79
Total Liabilities
1,170.62
1,245.02
1,119.99
1,023.13
Fixed Assets
878.46
882.7
716.09
714.75
Intangible Assets
Investments
16.04
16.04
14.04
14.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
253.46
322.15
351.6
260.41
Inventories
801.55
517.35
651.69
422.84
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
181.95
212.22
176.27
162.31
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
86.81
87.95
137.68
91.93
Sundry Creditors
-632.94
-400.13
-574.84
-380.73
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-183.91
-95.24
-39.19
-35.94
Cash
22.66
24.14
38.25
33.96
Total Assets
1,170.62
1,245.03
1,119.98
1,023.14
