Godavari Biorefineries Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,686.67
2,014.69
1,702.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,686.67
2,014.69
1,702.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
14.4
8.39
7.65
Total Income
1,701.06
2,023.08
1,709.98
Total Expenditure
1,553.13
1,868.46
1,569.44
PBIDT
147.93
154.62
140.53
Interest
75.56
72.79
60.44
PBDT
72.37
81.83
80.09
Depreciation
59.93
50.08
48.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
Tax
0.37
0.54
2.61
Deferred Tax
-0.22
11.58
10.36
Reported Profit After Tax
12.3
19.64
19.1
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
12.3
19.64
19.1
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
12.3
19.64
19.1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.93
4.68
4.55
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
Equity
41.94
41.94
41.94
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.77
7.67
8.25
PBDTM(%)
4.29
4.06
4.7
PATM(%)
0.72
0.97
1.12
