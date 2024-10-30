Godavari Biorefineries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024 We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. 18th November, 2024 has inter-alia Considered and approved Un-Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024, as reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee. In this regard, we are enclosing herewith Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/11/2024)