Godavari Biorefineries Ltd Summary

Godavari Biorefineries Limited was originally incorporated as Godavari Investment and Finance Corporation Limited in Mumbai on January 12, 1956. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed as Godavari Biorefineries Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon change in name was issued by Registrar of Companies on November 10, 2006. The Company is one of the manufacturers of ethanol based chemicals in India and they are an integrated bio-refinery in Indiawith an installed capacity of 570 KLPD for manufacturing ethanol. The Company has also set up Indias first bio-based EVE manufacturing facility in India. The customers include marquee players such as Hershey India Pvt Ltd, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited, M/s Karnataka Chemical Industries, M/s Techno Waxchem Pvt Ltd, LANXESS India Private Limited, IFF Inc., Ankit Raj Organo Chemicals Limited, Escorts Chemical Industries, Khushbu Dye Chem Pvt Ltd, Privi Speciality Chemicals Limited, Shivam Industries, as well as major Oil Marketing Companies.The Sameerwadi Manufacturing Plant operate a crushing capacity of 18,000 TCD. The chemicals manufactured by the Company comprise of ethanol-based chemicals such as ethyl acetate, bio-ethyl acetate, MPO, 1,3 butylene glycol, crotonaldehyde, acetaldehyde, acetic acid, bio- acetic acid and paraldehyde. The Companys diversified product portfolio comprising of bio-based chemicals, sugar, rectified spirits, ethanol, other grades of alcohol and power, finds application in a range of industries. The Bio-based Chemicals manufactured by the Company find application in various industries, including the agrochemical, cosmetics, flavour and fragrance, food, fuel, paints and coatings and pharmaceutical industries, while the ethanol manufactured are sold to oil marketing companies and also find application in the beverages, pharmaceutical and chemical industries. The Company presently has 2 manufacturing facilities, Sameerwadi Facility located in the Bagalkot district in Karnataka and Sakarwadi Facility in the Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra. The Sameerwadi Facility is integrated to the manufacturing of Rectified Spirits and Ethanol, sugar and power, while the Sakarwadi Facility is currently in manufacturing of Bio-based Chemicals. The sugarcane feedstock is processed at our Sameerwadi Manufacturing Facility for the manufacturing of sugar and Rectified Spirits and Ethanol and the press mud is utilised for the manufacturing of fertilizer under the Bhumilabh brand. The bagasse is also used for the generation of power.Apart from these, the Sakarwadi Manufacturing Facility utilizes purchased ethanol or rectified spirits and use ethanol and rectified spirits manufactured by them including bio-ethyl acetate, MPO, 1,3 butylene glycol, crotonaldehyde and paraldehyde and commodity chemical viz. ethyl acetate.In 1940, the Company started the business in manufacture and sale of sugar by The Godavari Sugar Mills Limited.Later in year 1962, it started production and sale in denatured and rectified spirit. It also started production of chemicals like acetic acid.In 1973, it commenced manufacture of sugar at the plant located in Sameerwadi.In 1985, it started manufacturing alcohol from molasses at Sameerwadi Plant.Later it set up an ethyl acetate plant at the Sakarwadi Manufacturing Facility in year 1993.In 2004, the Company manufactured crotonaldehyde.During 2009-2010, the business of sugar, power, chemical and distillery of The Godavari Sugar Mills Limited( GSML), a Member of Somaiya Group got demerged with the Company on April 21, 2009, with an Appointed date of April 1, 2008.Later in 2014, the Company introduced brand Jivana sugar and salt in the retail market. In 2016, it commenced production of chemicals such as, MPO and 1,3 BG (butylene glycol) at Sakarwadi Plant.The Company made an Initial Public Offer of 15,759,937 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10 each by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 555 Crore, comprising a Fresh Issue of 9,232,954 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 325 Crore and 6,526,983 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs. 230 Crore through Offer for Sale in October, 2024.