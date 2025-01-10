Boards Report

Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Sixty Ninth (69th) Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company and the audited financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

The financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 and the corresponding figures for the last year are as follows:

Particulars Standalone Consolidated 2023-2024 2022-2023 2023-2024 2022-2023 Sales 1,67,546 2,00,028 1,68,667 2,01,469 Profit / (Loss) before Depreciation, Interest and Tax 14,548 14,556 14,793 15,413 Finance costs 7,551 7,253 7,556 7,279 Profit / (Loss) after Interest but before Depreciation and Tax 6,997 7,303 7,237 8,134 Depreciation & Amortization 5,963 4,958 5,993 5,008 Profit / (Loss) Before Tax 1,034 2,345 1,245 3,126 Taxes (Income)/Expense (22) 1,145 15 1,199 Profit / (Loss) After Tax (before Other Comprehensive Income) 1,056 1,200 1,230 1,927

STANDALONE DIVISION WISE SALES TURNOVER:

DIVISIONS 2023-2024 2022-2023 Sugar 56,631 67,978 Cogeneration 4,282 4,285 Bio based Chemicals 50,463 64,579 Distillery 56,169 63,186 Total 1,67,546 2,00,028

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

On a Standalone basis, your Company has achieved sales turnover of 1,67,546 Lakhs for the financial year 2023-24 as compared to the turnover of 2,00,028 Lakhs in the previous year, an decrease of 16% over the previous year. On a consolidated basis, the turnover in the current year was 1,68,667 Lakhs.

On a Standalone basis, your company has reported profit after tax of 1,056 Lakhs as against the profit of 1,200 Lakhs (As per IND AS) in the previous financial year 2022-23. On a Consolidated basis, the profit was 1,230 Lakhs for the current year as against the profit of 1,927 Lakhs in the previous year.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

During the financial year under review, your Directors do not recommend transfer of any amount to the general reserve of the Company. DIVIDEND:

To strengthen the financial position of the Company and to augment the working capital, your Directors do not recommend any dividend to the shareholders for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Your Directors state that:

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024 the applicable accounting standards have been followed with no material departures;

b) they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and of the profit of the company for that period;

c) they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) they have prepared the annual financial statements on a "Going Concern" basis;

e) Proper internal financial controls were in place and the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively.

f) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

INDIAN SUGAR INDUSTRY OUTLOOK

Sugar Season (SS) 2023-24 (October -September) started with an All India Opening stock of 48 Lakh MT as on 1st October 2023.

Production during SS 2023-24 is expected to be 320 lakh MT. This sugar production is approximately 8.15 lakh MT less than the previous sugar season of 2022-23. The sugar diverted for the ethanol blending program is 20 Lake MT over and above this sugar availability and currently conversion of Juice & B Heavy molasses to Ethanol is restricted by Government of India from 7th December 2023. But later it is allowed with restricted quantities and conditions.

Domestic sugar consumption is expected to be 287 lakh MT and sugar exports are nil as on date. Thus, the expected sugar stock as on September 2024 would be about 81 lakh MT.

Indian Sugar Production, Supply and Distribution (Figure In Lakh MT)

(In Lakh tons)

Sugar Balance Sheet for Sugar Season 2023- 24 (E) 2022-23 Opening stock as on 1st October 48 56 Production during the season 320 328 Imports 0 0 Total Availability 368 384 Off-take for i) Internal Consumption 287 275 ii) Exports 0 61 Total off-take 287 336 Closing stock as on 30th September 81 48

Source: Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) (E) - Estimated

Closing sugar stock as % of off-take is estimated to be at about 28.22 %.In the year gone by India export is banned. In view of El Nino, there was some concern about sugar production; export of sugar from the country is not permitted. However the production of sugar in SS 2023-24 is more than expected and in view of future La Nino conditions, the Government may allow some export quota to sugar mills.

Policy Initiatives by Government of India for Sugar and Ethanol

The Government of India has stopped the use of sugarcane juice and B heavy molasses to convert into ethanol because of the effect of El Nino in the previous year and less sugar stock in the country, to maintain the sufficient stock of Sugar for domestic consumption & maintain the reserves for the coming season. However, the government has kept the doors open for export and ethanol diversion in the next season after analysing the rains in the coming season & stocks in hand. The Government is further targeting 20% blending by 2025. This policy meets three goals:

1. Ensures stability in farmer incomes

2. Supplements energy security.

3. Addresses climate change

These recent changes in policies have put a little pressure on mills as the diversion for ethanol has been restricted. Therefore, sugar output has been sufficiently increased as compared to expected numbers earlier. Therefore, domestic sugar prices had been dropping for a while but after crushing season ends, prices are stable now and hovered around 3500/ Qtl from previously Rs 3300/Qtl.

All India Sugar production from 1st Oct ‘2023 till 30th April, 2024 reached 313.73 lakhs tons, i.e. 1.69% decrease from 319.12 lakhs tons produced last year in the same period. In the State of Karnataka, 50.60 lakhs tons of sugar have been produced in SS 2023-24 till 30th April 24, which is around 8.00% lower from last year of 55.00 lakhs MT in the same period.

Performance of Sameerwadi Integrated Unit of Sugar, Ethanol / Distillery and Co-generation

Cane crushing commenced on 26th October 2023 for the crushing season 2023-24 and have achieved ever highest cane crushing of 24 Lakh tons with recovery of 10.78 despite failure of monsoon.

We diverted over 27% of our sugar in cane to ethanol despite disruption of two months due to DFPD notification dated 7 th and 15 th December, 2023. It was restored on 9 th February 2024.

We are also in the process of exploring the utilisation of grains to manufacture grain-based ethanol to take advantage of market opportunity.

Jivana- Our Retail Brand:

Your Company is selling white refined sugar, brown sugar, jaggery- Block and Powder, sugarcane concentrate, salt, and turmeric under the brand name "Jivana". The Company is aligning its marketing and distribution strategies to help the brand become more competitive and bring in the consumer pull through awareness. Your Company has added new product ranges of Jaggery Powder to the retail brand "Jivana" this year. We relaunched salt and it continues to look at growing this year in the category. Jivana continued its growth and success momentum with 87% growth in volumes and 96% growth in revenue against FY 22-23, finishing the year with a revenue of Rs. 8417 lakhs. The company has tripled its availability in stores, store count has gone up from 2200 in 22-23 to 6300 in FY 23-24.

DISTILLERY DIVISION:

Sameerwadi Distillery Division manufactures various grades of Ethanol. The distillery serves the requirements of various customers from primarily the fuel ethanol industry. The company also supplies some ethanol to pharmaceuticals, the flavor & fragrance industry and the beverage industry.

The total standalone sales of the distillery division for the year 2023-24 were 56169 Lakhs against last years sale of 63186 Lakhs, decreased by 11.1% over the previous year. This decrease in sales and production was due to a change in EBP policy by GOI which hindered the production of ethanol from Syrup/Cane Juice/B-heavy. The Companys distillery is one of the few Indian distilleries that successfully converted sugar syrup/ Cane Juice into ethanol and was one of the major suppliers to Oil Marketing Companies for blending with petrol.

COGENERATION DIVISION:

Power Purchase Agreement with Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (KPTCL) was up to 1st January, 2022. Thereafter the Company is exporting power under IEX / bilateral trade where the payments receipts against power exports are immediate.

In the year 2023-24, Power exported for the period from April 2023 to July 2023, power was exported under IEX bilateral trade.

As per Government of Karnataka power export started under section -11 from 16th October, 2023. Presently power export under section -11

Cogeneration division has Generated 170772 Mwh and Exported 87535.60 Mwh in the current year as compared to the power Generation of 164.038 Mwh and Exported 70539 Mwh in the previous year

BIO BASED CHEMICAL DIVISION:

The Bio based Chemical division located at Sakarwadi in Maharashtra has recorded standalone sales of 50,463 Lakhs for the FY 2023-24 against the previous years net sales of 64,579 lakhs, i.e. decrease in sales turnover of about 21.86% over the previous year due to various geo political situation and lower Chemical demand. The demand is growing an increasing trend. The share of Ethyl Acetate is 44.47%, whereas the share of specialty Chemicals is 55.53%. Our current growth strategies include to diversify product offering and impoving operational efficiency, including by exporting our existing capacities to manufacture in a wider range of speciality Chemicals. The focus of Chemical division has been to provide more and more Bio based Chemicals for achieving ‘decarbonisation and net zero goal of the Chemical sector.

DRUG DISCOVERY

We have received approval dated November 20, 2023, from CDSCO (through M/s Clinexel Life Sciences Private Limited) to undertake clinical trials on the next cohort as part of the ‘healthy adult volunteers study. We have accordingly in 2023 initiated phase one of our clinical trials on patients with advanced solid tumors and also initiated trials in relation to the ‘healthy adult volunteers study. We have received a grant in February 2024 from the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council ("BIRAC") in this regard.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS

There is no change in the nature of the business of the Company during the financial year under review.

SUBSIDIARY, ASSOCIATE AND JOINT VENTURE COMPANIES

As on 31st March, 2024, your Company has four (direct and indirect) subsidiaries (one in India and three overseas), the Company does not have any joint venture or associate companies or LLPs.

i. Solar Magic Private Limited (CIN: U01100MH1998PTC113856)

The subsidiary is engaged in the business of, inter alia, trading in fertilizers, material for pipes and drip irrigation and manufacturing of sugarcane seedlings and turmeric powder.

ii. Cayuga Investments B.V. (KVK NO: 34319213)

The Subsidiary is engaged in the business of, inter alia, participating in, managing, financing and rendering services to businesses, companies and other legal entities which operate in the field of processing and trading of chemicals, alcohol, sugar and its allied products.

a. Godavari Bloreflnerles B.V., Netherlands (KVK NO : 34325188)

The Step-Down Subsidiary of Godavari Biorefineries Limited is engaged in the business of, inter alia, participating, managing, financing and rendering services to businesses, companies and other legal entities which operate in the field of processing and trading of chemicals including renewable sources, alcohol, sugar and its allied products.

b. Godavari Biorefineries Inc., USA (EIN : 30-0546856)

The Company is engaged in the business of, inter alia, acting as intermediaries and consultants to provide support services.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries, prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, forms part of the Annual Report and are reflected in the consolidated financial statements of the Company. In compliance with section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013 a statement containing requisite details including financial highlights of the operation of all the subsidiaries in Form AOC-1 is annexed to Financial Statements.

MATERIAL CHANGES & COMMITMENTS

There have been no material changes or commitments that have occurred after close of the financial year till the date of this report, which affect the financial position of the Company other than those disclosed in this report. Based on the internal financial control framework and compliance systems established in the Company, the work performed by Statutory, Internal, and secretarial auditors and reviews performed by the management and/or relevant Audit and other Committees of the Board, your Board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and working effectively during financial year 2023-24.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

There are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and the Companys operations in future.

BOARD MEETINGS

During the financial year under review, five meetings of the Board of Directors were held, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, on 29th June, 2023, 27th September, 2023, 30th November, 2023, 8th February, 2024 and 21st March, 2024.

The Directors actively participated in the meetings and contributed valuable inputs on the matters brought before the Board of Directors from time to time. The maximum gap between any two Board Meetings was in compliance with provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

Particulars of Directors, their attendance at the Board Meetings held during the Financial Year 2023-24 are as under:

Name of the Director Category of the Director Number of Board Meetings entitled to attend Number of Board Meetings attended during the FY 2023-24 Mr. Samir S. Somaiya (DIN: 00295458) Chairman & Managing Director 5 5 Dr. Sangeeta Srivastava (DIN: 00480462) Executive Director 5 5 Mr. Bhalachandra Bakshi (DIN: 03538688) Executive Director 5 5 Mr. Kailash Pershad (DIN: 00503603) Independent, Non-Executive Director 5 5 Prof. Lakshmi Kantam Mannepalli (DIN: 07831607) Independent, Non- Executive Director 5 5 Dr. Preeti Singh Rawat (DIN: 07154417)* Non-Independent, Non-Executive Director 2 2 Mr. Hemant Luthra (DIN: 00231420 ) Independent, Non-Executive Director 5 5 Mr. Sanjay Puri (DIN: 08789423) Independent, Non-Executive Director 5 5 Mr. Nitin Mehta (DIN: 09174633) Independent, Non-Executive Director 5 4 Mr. Suhas Uttam Godage (DIN: 09227610) Executive Director designated as Director (Works- Sakarwadi) 5 5 Mr. Raman Ramachandran (DIN: 00200297)* Non Independent, Non- Executive Director 3 3