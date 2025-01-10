Boards Report
Dear Shareholders,
Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Sixty Ninth (69th) Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company and the audited financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:
The financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 and the corresponding figures for the last year are as follows:
|
Particulars
|
Standalone
|
Consolidated
|2023-2024
|2022-2023
|2023-2024
|2022-2023
|
Sales
|1,67,546
|2,00,028
|1,68,667
|2,01,469
|
Profit / (Loss) before Depreciation, Interest and Tax
|14,548
|14,556
|14,793
|15,413
|
Finance costs
|7,551
|7,253
|7,556
|7,279
|
Profit / (Loss) after Interest but before Depreciation and Tax
|6,997
|7,303
|7,237
|8,134
|
Depreciation & Amortization
|5,963
|4,958
|5,993
|5,008
|
Profit / (Loss) Before Tax
|1,034
|2,345
|1,245
|3,126
|
Taxes (Income)/Expense
|(22)
|1,145
|15
|1,199
|
Profit / (Loss) After Tax (before Other Comprehensive Income)
|1,056
|1,200
|1,230
|1,927
STANDALONE DIVISION WISE SALES TURNOVER:
|DIVISIONS
|2023-2024
|2022-2023
|Sugar
|56,631
|67,978
|Cogeneration
|4,282
|4,285
|Bio based Chemicals
|50,463
|64,579
|Distillery
|56,169
|63,186
|Total
|1,67,546
|2,00,028
REVIEW OF OPERATIONS
On a Standalone basis, your Company has achieved sales turnover of 1,67,546 Lakhs for the financial year 2023-24 as compared to the turnover of 2,00,028 Lakhs in the previous year, an decrease of 16% over the previous year. On a consolidated basis, the turnover in the current year was 1,68,667 Lakhs.
On a Standalone basis, your company has reported profit after tax of 1,056 Lakhs as against the profit of 1,200 Lakhs (As per IND AS) in the previous financial year 2022-23. On a Consolidated basis, the profit was 1,230 Lakhs for the current year as against the profit of 1,927 Lakhs in the previous year.
TRANSFER TO RESERVES:
During the financial year under review, your Directors do not recommend transfer of any amount to the general reserve of the Company. DIVIDEND:
To strengthen the financial position of the Company and to augment the working capital, your Directors do not recommend any dividend to the shareholders for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
Your Directors state that:
a) In the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024 the applicable accounting standards have been followed with no material departures;
b) they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and of the profit of the company for that period;
c) they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;
d) they have prepared the annual financial statements on a "Going Concern" basis;
e) Proper internal financial controls were in place and the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively.
f) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.
INDIAN SUGAR INDUSTRY OUTLOOK
Sugar Season (SS) 2023-24 (October -September) started with an All India Opening stock of 48 Lakh MT as on 1st October 2023.
Production during SS 2023-24 is expected to be 320 lakh MT. This sugar production is approximately 8.15 lakh MT less than the previous sugar season of 2022-23. The sugar diverted for the ethanol blending program is 20 Lake MT over and above this sugar availability and currently conversion of Juice & B Heavy molasses to Ethanol is restricted by Government of India from 7th December 2023. But later it is allowed with restricted quantities and conditions.
Domestic sugar consumption is expected to be 287 lakh MT and sugar exports are nil as on date. Thus, the expected sugar stock as on September 2024 would be about 81 lakh MT.
Indian Sugar Production, Supply and Distribution (Figure In Lakh MT)
(In Lakh tons)
|Sugar Balance Sheet for Sugar Season
|2023- 24 (E)
|2022-23
|Opening stock as on 1st October
|48
|56
|Production during the season
|320
|328
|Imports
|0
|0
|Total Availability
|368
|384
|Off-take for
|i) Internal Consumption
|287
|275
|ii) Exports
|0
|61
|Total off-take
|287
|336
|Closing stock as on 30th September
|81
|48
Source: Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) (E) - Estimated
Closing sugar stock as % of off-take is estimated to be at about 28.22 %.In the year gone by India export is banned. In view of El Nino, there was some concern about sugar production; export of sugar from the country is not permitted. However the production of sugar in SS 2023-24 is more than expected and in view of future La Nino conditions, the Government may allow some export quota to sugar mills.
Policy Initiatives by Government of India for Sugar and Ethanol
The Government of India has stopped the use of sugarcane juice and B heavy molasses to convert into ethanol because of the effect of El Nino in the previous year and less sugar stock in the country, to maintain the sufficient stock of Sugar for domestic consumption & maintain the reserves for the coming season. However, the government has kept the doors open for export and ethanol diversion in the next season after analysing the rains in the coming season & stocks in hand. The Government is further targeting 20% blending by 2025. This policy meets three goals:
1. Ensures stability in farmer incomes
2. Supplements energy security.
3. Addresses climate change
These recent changes in policies have put a little pressure on mills as the diversion for ethanol has been restricted. Therefore, sugar output has been sufficiently increased as compared to expected numbers earlier. Therefore, domestic sugar prices had been dropping for a while but after crushing season ends, prices are stable now and hovered around 3500/ Qtl from previously Rs 3300/Qtl.
All India Sugar production from 1st Oct ‘2023 till 30th April, 2024 reached 313.73 lakhs tons, i.e. 1.69% decrease from 319.12 lakhs tons produced last year in the same period. In the State of Karnataka, 50.60 lakhs tons of sugar have been produced in SS 2023-24 till 30th April 24, which is around 8.00% lower from last year of 55.00 lakhs MT in the same period.
Performance of Sameerwadi Integrated Unit of Sugar, Ethanol / Distillery and Co-generation
Cane crushing commenced on 26th October 2023 for the crushing season 2023-24 and have achieved ever highest cane crushing of 24 Lakh tons with recovery of 10.78 despite failure of monsoon.
We diverted over 27% of our sugar in cane to ethanol despite disruption of two months due to DFPD notification dated 7 th and 15 th December, 2023. It was restored on 9 th February 2024.
We are also in the process of exploring the utilisation of grains to manufacture grain-based ethanol to take advantage of market opportunity.
Jivana- Our Retail Brand:
Your Company is selling white refined sugar, brown sugar, jaggery- Block and Powder, sugarcane concentrate, salt, and turmeric under the brand name "Jivana". The Company is aligning its marketing and distribution strategies to help the brand become more competitive and bring in the consumer pull through awareness. Your Company has added new product ranges of Jaggery Powder to the retail brand "Jivana" this year. We relaunched salt and it continues to look at growing this year in the category. Jivana continued its growth and success momentum with 87% growth in volumes and 96% growth in revenue against FY 22-23, finishing the year with a revenue of Rs. 8417 lakhs. The company has tripled its availability in stores, store count has gone up from 2200 in 22-23 to 6300 in FY 23-24.
DISTILLERY DIVISION:
Sameerwadi Distillery Division manufactures various grades of Ethanol. The distillery serves the requirements of various customers from primarily the fuel ethanol industry. The company also supplies some ethanol to pharmaceuticals, the flavor & fragrance industry and the beverage industry.
The total standalone sales of the distillery division for the year 2023-24 were 56169 Lakhs against last years sale of 63186 Lakhs, decreased by 11.1% over the previous year. This decrease in sales and production was due to a change in EBP policy by GOI which hindered the production of ethanol from Syrup/Cane Juice/B-heavy. The Companys distillery is one of the few Indian distilleries that successfully converted sugar syrup/ Cane Juice into ethanol and was one of the major suppliers to Oil Marketing Companies for blending with petrol.
COGENERATION DIVISION:
Power Purchase Agreement with Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (KPTCL) was up to 1st January, 2022. Thereafter the Company is exporting power under IEX / bilateral trade where the payments receipts against power exports are immediate.
In the year 2023-24, Power exported for the period from April 2023 to July 2023, power was exported under IEX bilateral trade.
As per Government of Karnataka power export started under section -11 from 16th October, 2023. Presently power export under section -11
Cogeneration division has Generated 170772 Mwh and Exported 87535.60 Mwh in the current year as compared to the power Generation of 164.038 Mwh and Exported 70539 Mwh in the previous year
BIO BASED CHEMICAL DIVISION:
The Bio based Chemical division located at Sakarwadi in Maharashtra has recorded standalone sales of 50,463 Lakhs for the FY 2023-24 against the previous years net sales of 64,579 lakhs, i.e. decrease in sales turnover of about 21.86% over the previous year due to various geo political situation and lower Chemical demand. The demand is growing an increasing trend. The share of Ethyl Acetate is 44.47%, whereas the share of specialty Chemicals is 55.53%. Our current growth strategies include to diversify product offering and impoving operational efficiency, including by exporting our existing capacities to manufacture in a wider range of speciality Chemicals. The focus of Chemical division has been to provide more and more Bio based Chemicals for achieving ‘decarbonisation and net zero goal of the Chemical sector.
DRUG DISCOVERY
We have received approval dated November 20, 2023, from CDSCO (through M/s Clinexel Life Sciences Private Limited) to undertake clinical trials on the next cohort as part of the ‘healthy adult volunteers study. We have accordingly in 2023 initiated phase one of our clinical trials on patients with advanced solid tumors and also initiated trials in relation to the ‘healthy adult volunteers study. We have received a grant in February 2024 from the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council ("BIRAC") in this regard.
CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS
There is no change in the nature of the business of the Company during the financial year under review.
SUBSIDIARY, ASSOCIATE AND JOINT VENTURE COMPANIES
As on 31st March, 2024, your Company has four (direct and indirect) subsidiaries (one in India and three overseas), the Company does not have any joint venture or associate companies or LLPs.
i. Solar Magic Private Limited (CIN: U01100MH1998PTC113856)
The subsidiary is engaged in the business of, inter alia, trading in fertilizers, material for pipes and drip irrigation and manufacturing of sugarcane seedlings and turmeric powder.
ii. Cayuga Investments B.V. (KVK NO: 34319213)
The Subsidiary is engaged in the business of, inter alia, participating in, managing, financing and rendering services to businesses, companies and other legal entities which operate in the field of processing and trading of chemicals, alcohol, sugar and its allied products.
a. Godavari Bloreflnerles B.V., Netherlands (KVK NO : 34325188)
The Step-Down Subsidiary of Godavari Biorefineries Limited is engaged in the business of, inter alia, participating, managing, financing and rendering services to businesses, companies and other legal entities which operate in the field of processing and trading of chemicals including renewable sources, alcohol, sugar and its allied products.
b. Godavari Biorefineries Inc., USA (EIN : 30-0546856)
The Company is engaged in the business of, inter alia, acting as intermediaries and consultants to provide support services.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries, prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, forms part of the Annual Report and are reflected in the consolidated financial statements of the Company. In compliance with section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013 a statement containing requisite details including financial highlights of the operation of all the subsidiaries in Form AOC-1 is annexed to Financial Statements.
MATERIAL CHANGES & COMMITMENTS
There have been no material changes or commitments that have occurred after close of the financial year till the date of this report, which affect the financial position of the Company other than those disclosed in this report. Based on the internal financial control framework and compliance systems established in the Company, the work performed by Statutory, Internal, and secretarial auditors and reviews performed by the management and/or relevant Audit and other Committees of the Board, your Board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and working effectively during financial year 2023-24.
SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS
There are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and the Companys operations in future.
BOARD MEETINGS
During the financial year under review, five meetings of the Board of Directors were held, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, on 29th June, 2023, 27th September, 2023, 30th November, 2023, 8th February, 2024 and 21st March, 2024.
The Directors actively participated in the meetings and contributed valuable inputs on the matters brought before the Board of Directors from time to time. The maximum gap between any two Board Meetings was in compliance with provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.
Particulars of Directors, their attendance at the Board Meetings held during the Financial Year 2023-24 are as under:
|Name of the Director
|Category of the Director
|Number of Board Meetings entitled to attend
|Number of Board Meetings attended during the FY 2023-24
|Mr. Samir S. Somaiya (DIN: 00295458)
|Chairman & Managing Director
|5
|5
|Dr. Sangeeta Srivastava (DIN: 00480462)
|Executive Director
|5
|5
|Mr. Bhalachandra Bakshi (DIN: 03538688)
|Executive Director
|5
|5
|Mr. Kailash Pershad (DIN: 00503603)
|Independent, Non-Executive Director
|5
|5
|Prof. Lakshmi Kantam Mannepalli (DIN: 07831607)
|Independent, Non- Executive Director
|5
|5
|Dr. Preeti Singh Rawat (DIN: 07154417)*
|Non-Independent, Non-Executive Director
|2
|2
|Mr. Hemant Luthra (DIN: 00231420 )
|Independent, Non-Executive Director
|5
|5
|Mr. Sanjay Puri (DIN: 08789423)
|Independent, Non-Executive Director
|5
|5
|Mr. Nitin Mehta (DIN: 09174633)
|Independent, Non-Executive Director
|5
|4
|Mr. Suhas Uttam Godage (DIN: 09227610)
|Executive Director designated as Director (Works- Sakarwadi)
|5
|5
|Mr. Raman Ramachandran (DIN: 00200297)*
|Non Independent, Non- Executive Director
|3
|3
DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL
At the 68th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 18th September, 2023, the shareholders of the Company approved the following:
1. Re-appointment of Dr. Sangeeta Srivastava, as a Whole Time Director designated as Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 1st August, 2023 till 31st July, 2026
2. Re-appointment of Prof. Lakshmi Kantam as an Independent Director, w.e.f. 26th September, 2023 to 25th August, 2028.
3. Continuation of Mr. Hemant Luthra as an Independent Director Beyond the Age of 75 Years
4. Re-appointed Mr. Bhalachandra Bakshi and Mr. Suhas Godage who retires by rotation and being eligible, offered themselves for re- appointment.
Pursuant to the provisions of Section 152(6) (e) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of the Company, Dr. Sangeeta Srivastava (DIN 00480462) and Dr. Raman Ramachandran (DIN:00200297 ) shall retire by rotation at the ensuing 69th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Dr. Sangeeta Srivastava and Dr. Raman Ramachandran have offered themselves for re-appointment.
Further, The members of the company at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 21st March 2024 have re-appointment of Mr. Samir Shantilal Somaiya as Managing Director, Mr. Bhalchandra Bakshi, Designated as Executive Director and Mr. Suhas Godage, Designated as Director-Works (Sakarwadi) with effect from 1st April 2024 for the period of three years, and the appointment of Dr. Raman Ramachandran as Director- Non- Executive with effect from 30th November,2023. Their appointment has been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 8th February, 2024 on the basis of the recommendation made by the NRC.
As on the date of this report the Board of Directors comprises Ten (10) Directors including five (5) Independent Non-Executive Directors, Four (4) Executive Directors and one (1) Non-Executive Director. Independent Directors provide their declarations both at the time of appointment and annually confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under Companies Act, 2013. The Companys policy on appointment and remuneration of directors is available under Polices Tab on https://godavaribiorefineries.com/ our-company- investors
In compliance with the section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Samir S. Somaiya, Chairman & Managing Director, Dr. Sangeeta Srivastava, Executive Director, Mr. Bhalachandra Bakshi, Executive Director, Mr. Suhas Godage, Director (Work-Sakarwadi), Mr. Naresh S. Khetan, Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Manoj Jain, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer and Ms. Swarna S. Gunware, Jt. Company Secretary of the Company are Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.
DECLARATION FROM INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS
The Independent Directors have submitted a declaration that each of them meet the criteria of independence as provided in sub section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and there has been no change in the circumstances which may affect their status as Independent Director during the year.
The Board is of the opinion that the Independent Directors of the Company possess requisite qualifications, experience and expertise in the field of finance, strategy, auditing, tax, risk advisory, financial services and infrastructure and sugar industry and they hold the highest standards of integrity.
In compliance with the rule 6(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 all the independent directors have registered themselves with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs. Since majority of the independent directors of the Company have served as directors or key managerial personnel in listed companies or in an unlisted public company having a paid-up share capital of 10 crore or more for a period not less than 10 years, they are not required to undertake the proficiency test as per rule 6(4) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, rest of Independent Directors have passed their proficiency test successfully.
BOARD EVALUATION
The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, Board Committees and of individual directors.
In a separate meeting of independent directors, performance of non-independent directors, performance of the Board as a whole, performance of the Committee(s) of the Board and performance of the Chairman was evaluated, taking into account the views of other directors. Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire Board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.
BOARD COMMITTEES
In compliance with the requirements of Companies Act, 2013 your Board had constituted various Board Committees including Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Risk Management Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. The Company has also constituted an IPO Committee to oversee the IPO process of the Company.
Audit Committee:
Currently the Audit Committee of the Board comprises of Five (5) Members including Mr. Hemant Luthra, as Chairman, Mr. Kailash Pershad, Mr. Sanjay Puri, Prof. Lakshmi Kantam Mannepalli and Mr. Samir S. Somaiya as its Members.
During the financial year under review, four meetings of the members of the Committee were held on 29th June, 2023, 27th September, 2023, 30th November, 2023 and 21st March, 2024
Nomination & Remuneration Committee:
The Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprises Mr. Kailash Pershad as Chairman, Mr. Hemant Luthra, Prof. Lakshmi Kantam Mannepalli and Mr. Sanjay Puri as its Members.
During the financial year under review, three meetings of the members of the committee were held on 29th June, 2023, 30th November, 2023, 8th February, 2024.
Stakeholders Relationship Committee:
During the year, the Stakeholders Relationship Committee comprises of Mr. Hemant Luthra, Chairman, Mr. Kailash Pershad, Dr. Raman Ramachandran, Prof. Lakshmi Kantam Mannepalli, and Mr. Bhalachandra Bakshi, as its Members.
During the financial year under review, one meeting of the members of the committee was held on 21st March, 2024.
Risk Management Committee
The Risk Management Committee comprises of Mr. Sanjay Puri, Independent Director as Chairman, Prof. Lakshmi Kantam Mannepalli, Mr. Hemant Luthra, Mr. Samir Somaiya, Mr. Bhalachandra Bakshi, Dr. Sangeeta Srivastava, Mr. Suhas Uttam Godage, Dr. Raman Ramachandran and Mr. Nitin Mehta as its Members.
During the financial year under review, two meetings of the members of the Committee were held on 27th September, 2023 and 21st March, 2024.
Corporate Social Responsibility Committee
The Corporate Social Responsibility Committee comprises Prof. Lakshmi Kantam Mannepalli, Independent Director as Chairperson, Mr. Hemant Luthra, Mr. Bhalachandra Bakshi and Mr. Suhas Uttam Godage as its Members.
During the financial year under review, one meeting of the members of the committee was held on 29th June, 2023.
IPO Committee
The IPO Committee comprises Mr. Hemant Luthra, Mr. Samir Somaiya and Dr. Sangeeta Srivastava as its Members.
During the financial year under review, one meeting of the members of the Committee was held on 23rd November, 2023 COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARD
The Company is in compliance with Secretarial Standards on Meetings of the Board of Directors (SS 1) and General Meetings (SS-2) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.
NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY
The Nomination and remuneration policy of the Company as formulated under section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 containing criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and remuneration of directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company is uploaded on the website of the Company under Policies Tab, https://godavaribiorefineries.com/ ourcompany-investors
VIGIL MECHANISM
As per section 177, Rule 7 of the Companies Act, 2013 a comprehensive Vigil Mechanism Policy has been approved and implemented within the organization. The policy enables the employees and directors to report instances of any unethical act or suspected incidents of fraud or violation of Companies Code of Conduct or ethics policy. This Policy safeguards whistleblowers from reprisals or victimization, (copy of which is uploaded on the website of the Company under Policies Tab, https://godavaribiorefineries.com/ourcompany-investors
SHARE CAPITAL
As on 31st March, 2024, The Authorized Capital of the Company is ? 100 Crores divided into 8,20,00,000 (Eight Crores Twenty Lakhs) Equity Shares of 10 each and 18,00,000 (Eighteen Lakh) Preference Shares of ? 100 each.
As on March 31, 2024, the issued, subscribed and paid up share capital of your Company stood at ? 41,94,30,230 (Rupees Forty One Crores Ninety Four Lakhs Thirty Thousand Two Hundred Thirty Only) comprising 4,19,43,023 (Four Crores Nineteen Lakhs Forty Three Thousand and Twenty Three only) Equity shares of ? 10 each.
DEPOSITS
Pursuant to section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 2 (e) of Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 your Company has obtained consent of the members to accept Public Deposits at its Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2016 and started accepting the deposits after due compliance of the provisions laid down in the Act.
Your company continues to receive/renew the fixed deposits in accordance with Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 2 (e) of Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 mainly from the Cultivators who supply cane to the company, re-imposing the faith they have in the company, a relationship built over more than three decades of sustained business and the mutual trust between the cultivators and the management of the company.
The details of deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act are as under:
(amount in )
|Balance at the beginning of the year
|Deposit accepted during the year
|Amount repaid during the year
|Balance at the end of the year
|Amount remaining with Company (Matured but Not Claimed)
|Interest paid during the FY
|7,44,620,000
|22,63,45,000
|22,35,35,000
|74,74,30,000
|-
|8,42,22,424
There has been no default in repayment of deposits or payments of interest thereon during the year. There is no unpaid amount of deposit due to be transferred into IEPF during the year.
CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Your Company is committed to conduct its business in a socially responsible, ethical and environmentally friendly manner and to continuously work towards improving the quality of life of the communities in its operational areas.
In compliance with the requirements of section 135 read with Schedule VII of the Companies Act 2013, the Board had constituted CSR Committee, which is responsible for fulfilling the CSR objectives of your Company comprising of Prof. M. Lakshmi Kantam, Independent Director as Chairperson, Mr. Hemant Luthra, Mr. Bhalachandra Bakshi and Mr. Suhas Uttam Godage as its Members.
The Annual Report on the CSR activities carried out by Company is included in this Director Report as Annexure - I.
RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
All contracts/arrangements/transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on arms length basis. Details of contract/arrangement/transaction with related parties which are specified under the provisions of the Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in form AOC-2 is annexed herewith as Annexure - II.
For the details of all contracts/arrangements/transactions entered by the Company with related parties during the financial year, your Directors draw attention of the members to the notes to account which set out related party disclosures.
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO
Information in accordance with the provisions of section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 regarding Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo is annexed as Annexure - III to this report.
RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT
Research & Development continues to be a strong backbone for the continuous innovation and business plans of your Company. It focuses on the key areas of:
i) new process development, exploring new value added products out of sugarcane biomass
ii) continuous improvement in the existing processes for value creation and to achieve sustainable growth and
iii) continuous improvement in the products quality as perceived by the customer
The detailed disclosure is annexed to this report as Annexure - III.
AUDITORS
Statutory Auditor: Pursuant to Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, the Company, at the 68th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 18th September, 2023, M/s Verma Mehta & Associates, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 112118W) has re-appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a second tenure of five years, commencing from the conclusion of the 68th AGM till the conclusion of 73rd AGM.
The audit report given by the auditors on the Financial Statement (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 is part of this board report. The reports of the Statutory Auditors, read together with notes to accounts, are self explanatory and do not call for any further information or explanation under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013. There are no qualifications, reservations, adverse remarks, or disclaimers made by the Statutory Auditors, in their report.
Secretarial Auditor: During the year, the secretarial audit was carried out by Mr. Tushar Shridharani, Practicing Company Secretary having Membership No. FCS 2690 and COP No. 2190, in compliance with Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013. The report of the Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2023-2024 is annexed to this report as Annexure IV. There are no qualifications, reservations, or adverse remarks made by the secretarial auditor in his report.
Cost Auditors: As per the requirement of Central Government and pursuant to Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time, your Company has maintained required cost accounts and records and has been carrying out audit of cost records of the Company. In terms of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 r/w Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed M/s. B.J.D Nanabhoy & Co., Cost Accountants, as the Cost Auditors of the company, having Firm Registration No. 000011 to conduct the Cost Audit for the financial year 2024-25. The Cost Auditor has given a Certificate to the effect that the appointment, if made, will be within the prescribed limits specified under Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further the remuneration payable to the cost auditor is placed before the Members for their ratification.
The Cost Audit Report for the financial year March, 2023 did not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark, or disclaimer, and the same has been filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The cost audit report for the year ending March, 2024 shall be filed in due course.
There has been no instance of fraud reported to the Audit Committee or Board of Directors by statutory auditor or secretarial auditor, or cost auditor under section 143(12) during the financial year 2023-24.
RISK MANAGEMENT
The Board of Directors is overall responsible for identifying, evaluating, and managing all significant risks faced by your company.
The Board has approved a Risk Management Policy, which acts as an overarching statement of intent and establishes the guiding principles by which key risks are managed across the organisation. The Board monitors and reviews the implementation of various aspects of the Risk Management Policy through a duly constituted Risk Management Committee (RMC).
Your Companys risk management policies are based on the philosophy of achieving substantial growth while mitigating and managing risks involved.
PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE
Your Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a Policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules framed thereunder including constitution of the Internal Committee. During the year under review no complaint on sexual harassment was received.
PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS
Details of loans, guarantees and investments by your Company to other bodies corporate or persons are given in notes to the financial statements.
PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES
The disclosures in terms of the provisions of section 197 of the Act read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 along with statement showing names and other particulars of the employees drawing remuneration in excess of the limits prescribed under the said rules is annexed to this report as Annexure V.
EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN
Pursuant to Section 92(3) of the Act, the Annual Return as on 31st March, 2024 is available on the website of the Company at https:// godavaribiorefineries.com/our-company-investors
INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS & ITS ADEQUACY
The Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements as designed and implemented by the Company are adequate. Your Company has put in place an adequate system of internal financial control commensurate with its size and nature of business which helps in ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business. These systems provide a reasonable assurance in respect of providing financial and operational information, complying with applicable statutes, safeguarding of assets of the Company, prevention & detection of frauds, accuracy & completeness of accounting records and ensuring compliance with corporate policies. As a means to further strengthen the control environment, during the year, the processes were benchmarked with industry practices to identify the gaps, if any, and remedial measures were taken. During the year under review, no material or serious observation has been received from the Statutory Auditors and the Internal Auditors of the Company on the inefficiency or inadequacy of such controls.
The Audit Committee reviews adherence to internal control systems and internal audit reports.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
The Directors wish to place on record their appreciation for the continued support and cooperation by the Government Authorities, Banks, Financial Institutions, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Reserve Bank of India and Depositories, Sugarcane Growers, Suppliers, Customers, Investors and finally to all its members for the trust and confidence reposed on the Company.
The Board further wishes to record its sincere appreciation for the significant contributions made by employees at all levels for their competence, dedication and contribution towards to the operations of the Company.
|For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
|Samir S. Somaiya
|Date: 31st May, 2024
|Chairman and Managing Director
|Place: Mumbai
|DIN - 00295458
