Summary

Shree Renuka Sugars Limited (SRSL) is an integrated manufacturing company with strategic focus on Sugar and its allied products in Power and Ethanol. The Company was incorporated on 25th October 1995, key manufacturing facility of the Company is in Munoli, Athani & Havalgah, Karnataka and operate three leased facilities at Ajara & Arag in Maharashtra and at Aland in Karnataka. It has largest sugar refining capacity in India of 4000 Tons Per Day (TPD). The Company is principally engaged in manufacturing and refining of sugar, ethyl alcohol, ethanol, generation and sale of power.An 11.2 MW cogeneration plant of the company was commissioned in the year 2000 for producing electricity from the Bagasse. SRSL had installed a distillery in the year 2002 with a capacity of 60 KL at our Munoli unit for manufacture and production of Ethanol. During the year 2003, the company added an additional turbine and boiler, increased its co-generation capacity of power from 11.2 MW to 20.5 MW. Also SRSL had installed a sugar refinery in the identical year of 2003 at Munoli unit with a capacity of 250 TPD. The Company incorporated and registered Renuka Commodities DMCC as a subsidiary company during the year 2004 in the Free Trade Zone in Dubai, United Arab Emirates to carry on the business of wholesale trading of sugar in the International market. The Unit II at Ajara in Maharashtra and Unit III at Mohannagar in Maharashtra of the company were taken as lease in the year 2004 and 2005 respectively

Read More