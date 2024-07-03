iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd Share Price

38.88
(-3.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:14:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open40.05
  • Day's High40.1
  • 52 Wk High56.5
  • Prev. Close40.22
  • Day's Low38.68
  • 52 Wk Low 36.55
  • Turnover (lac)984.5
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-5.52
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,275.57
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd KEY RATIOS

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd Corporate Action

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.47%

Foreign: 62.47%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 14.37%

Institutions: 14.37%

Non-Institutions: 23.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

212.85

212.85

212.85

212.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-358.53

199.8

334.14

2.76

Net Worth

-145.68

412.65

546.99

215.61

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5,543.36

4,567.93

5,847.66

7,771.52

yoy growth (%)

21.35

-21.88

-24.75

32.57

Raw materials

-4,356.82

-3,811.83

-5,393.13

-6,949.16

As % of sales

78.59

83.44

92.22

89.41

Employee costs

-112.89

-108.45

-106.28

-97.94

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

65.37

-638.49

-873.9

-311.88

Depreciation

-201.26

-202.78

-232.15

-253.23

Tax paid

-159.63

-211.63

627.66

76.06

Working capital

2,318.35

-993.99

-1,009.89

50.27

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.35

-21.88

-24.75

32.57

Op profit growth

-2,030.71

-83.98

-165

543.91

EBIT growth

-384.29

-59.31

-568.07

-200.61

Net profit growth

-110.09

-81.51

1,164.54

-15.2

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

11,299.8

9,020.7

6,432.6

5,648.5

4,881.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11,299.8

9,020.7

6,432.6

5,648.5

4,881.2

Other Operating Income

27.8

0

0

0

0

Other Income

39.8

85.8

69

40.5

2,864

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.65

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

521.75

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.4

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.22

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,660.35

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Jean-Luc Bohbot

Executive Chairman

Atul Chaturvedi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Bharat Kumar Mehta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Madhu Rao

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepak Manerikar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Priyanka Mallick

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Kuok Khoon Hong

Executive Direct. & Deputy CEO

Vijendra Singh

Independent Director

Charles Chaeu Leong Loo

Executive Director

RAVI GUPTA

Alternate Director

TINNIYAM KALYANSUNDARAM KANNAN

Independent Director

Arun Chandra Verma

Independent Director

S Sridharan

Independent Director

Siraj Hussain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

Summary

Shree Renuka Sugars Limited (SRSL) is an integrated manufacturing company with strategic focus on Sugar and its allied products in Power and Ethanol. The Company was incorporated on 25th October 1995, key manufacturing facility of the Company is in Munoli, Athani & Havalgah, Karnataka and operate three leased facilities at Ajara & Arag in Maharashtra and at Aland in Karnataka. It has largest sugar refining capacity in India of 4000 Tons Per Day (TPD). The Company is principally engaged in manufacturing and refining of sugar, ethyl alcohol, ethanol, generation and sale of power.An 11.2 MW cogeneration plant of the company was commissioned in the year 2000 for producing electricity from the Bagasse. SRSL had installed a distillery in the year 2002 with a capacity of 60 KL at our Munoli unit for manufacture and production of Ethanol. During the year 2003, the company added an additional turbine and boiler, increased its co-generation capacity of power from 11.2 MW to 20.5 MW. Also SRSL had installed a sugar refinery in the identical year of 2003 at Munoli unit with a capacity of 250 TPD. The Company incorporated and registered Renuka Commodities DMCC as a subsidiary company during the year 2004 in the Free Trade Zone in Dubai, United Arab Emirates to carry on the business of wholesale trading of sugar in the International market. The Unit II at Ajara in Maharashtra and Unit III at Mohannagar in Maharashtra of the company were taken as lease in the year 2004 and 2005 respectively
Company FAQs

What is the Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd share price today?

The Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹38.88 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd is ₹8275.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd is 0 and -7.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd is ₹36.55 and ₹56.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd?

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.32%, 3 Years at 9.78%, 1 Year at -14.33%, 6 Month at -18.27%, 3 Month at -21.86% and 1 Month at -7.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.48 %
Institutions - 14.37 %
Public - 23.15 %

