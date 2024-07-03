Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSugar
Open₹40.05
Prev. Close₹40.22
Turnover(Lac.)₹984.5
Day's High₹40.1
Day's Low₹38.68
52 Week's High₹56.5
52 Week's Low₹36.55
Book Value₹-5.52
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,275.57
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
212.85
212.85
212.85
212.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-358.53
199.8
334.14
2.76
Net Worth
-145.68
412.65
546.99
215.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5,543.36
4,567.93
5,847.66
7,771.52
yoy growth (%)
21.35
-21.88
-24.75
32.57
Raw materials
-4,356.82
-3,811.83
-5,393.13
-6,949.16
As % of sales
78.59
83.44
92.22
89.41
Employee costs
-112.89
-108.45
-106.28
-97.94
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
65.37
-638.49
-873.9
-311.88
Depreciation
-201.26
-202.78
-232.15
-253.23
Tax paid
-159.63
-211.63
627.66
76.06
Working capital
2,318.35
-993.99
-1,009.89
50.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.35
-21.88
-24.75
32.57
Op profit growth
-2,030.71
-83.98
-165
543.91
EBIT growth
-384.29
-59.31
-568.07
-200.61
Net profit growth
-110.09
-81.51
1,164.54
-15.2
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
11,299.8
9,020.7
6,432.6
5,648.5
4,881.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11,299.8
9,020.7
6,432.6
5,648.5
4,881.2
Other Operating Income
27.8
0
0
0
0
Other Income
39.8
85.8
69
40.5
2,864
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.65
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
521.75
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.4
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.22
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,660.35
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Jean-Luc Bohbot
Executive Chairman
Atul Chaturvedi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Bharat Kumar Mehta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Madhu Rao
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepak Manerikar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Priyanka Mallick
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Kuok Khoon Hong
Executive Direct. & Deputy CEO
Vijendra Singh
Independent Director
Charles Chaeu Leong Loo
Executive Director
RAVI GUPTA
Alternate Director
TINNIYAM KALYANSUNDARAM KANNAN
Independent Director
Arun Chandra Verma
Independent Director
S Sridharan
Independent Director
Siraj Hussain
Reports by Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
Summary
Shree Renuka Sugars Limited (SRSL) is an integrated manufacturing company with strategic focus on Sugar and its allied products in Power and Ethanol. The Company was incorporated on 25th October 1995, key manufacturing facility of the Company is in Munoli, Athani & Havalgah, Karnataka and operate three leased facilities at Ajara & Arag in Maharashtra and at Aland in Karnataka. It has largest sugar refining capacity in India of 4000 Tons Per Day (TPD). The Company is principally engaged in manufacturing and refining of sugar, ethyl alcohol, ethanol, generation and sale of power.An 11.2 MW cogeneration plant of the company was commissioned in the year 2000 for producing electricity from the Bagasse. SRSL had installed a distillery in the year 2002 with a capacity of 60 KL at our Munoli unit for manufacture and production of Ethanol. During the year 2003, the company added an additional turbine and boiler, increased its co-generation capacity of power from 11.2 MW to 20.5 MW. Also SRSL had installed a sugar refinery in the identical year of 2003 at Munoli unit with a capacity of 250 TPD. The Company incorporated and registered Renuka Commodities DMCC as a subsidiary company during the year 2004 in the Free Trade Zone in Dubai, United Arab Emirates to carry on the business of wholesale trading of sugar in the International market. The Unit II at Ajara in Maharashtra and Unit III at Mohannagar in Maharashtra of the company were taken as lease in the year 2004 and 2005 respectively
Read More
The Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹38.88 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd is ₹8275.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd is 0 and -7.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd is ₹36.55 and ₹56.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.32%, 3 Years at 9.78%, 1 Year at -14.33%, 6 Month at -18.27%, 3 Month at -21.86% and 1 Month at -7.16%.
