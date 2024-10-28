|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results SHREE RENUKA SUGARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024) The Company informs regarding the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 as approved by Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 28th October 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|SHREE RENUKA SUGARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 The Company informs regarding the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024, and other matters as approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 2nd August 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|SHREE RENUKA SUGARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ending 31st March 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 29th May 2024 have considered and approved Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|SHREE RENUKA SUGARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023; 2. Raising funds through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required including approval of the shareholders of the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 9th February 2024 has approved issue of equity shares of value of up to Rs.25,000 Mn to Qualified Institutional Buyers for cash by way of Qualified Institutions Placement under SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024),
