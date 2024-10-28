Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results SHREE RENUKA SUGARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024) The Company informs regarding the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 as approved by Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 28th October 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

SHREE RENUKA SUGARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 The Company informs regarding the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024, and other matters as approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 2nd August 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 23 May 2024

SHREE RENUKA SUGARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ending 31st March 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 29th May 2024 have considered and approved Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024