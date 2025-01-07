Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5,543.36
4,567.93
5,847.66
7,771.52
yoy growth (%)
21.35
-21.88
-24.75
32.57
Raw materials
-4,356.82
-3,811.83
-5,393.13
-6,949.16
As % of sales
78.59
83.44
92.22
89.41
Employee costs
-112.89
-108.45
-106.28
-97.94
As % of sales
2.03
2.37
1.81
1.26
Other costs
-506.61
-677.01
-531.62
-442.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.13
14.82
9.09
5.69
Operating profit
567.03
-29.36
-183.37
282.09
OPM
10.22
-0.64
-3.13
3.62
Depreciation
-201.26
-202.78
-232.15
-253.23
Interest expense
-368.64
-485.83
-498.64
-392.05
Other income
68.25
79.48
40.27
51.3
Profit before tax
65.37
-638.49
-873.9
-311.88
Taxes
-159.63
-211.63
627.66
76.06
Tax rate
-244.16
33.14
-71.82
-24.38
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-94.25
-850.12
-246.23
-235.82
Exceptional items
149.9
298.92
-2,735.9
0
Net profit
55.64
-551.2
-2,982.13
-235.82
yoy growth (%)
-110.09
-81.51
1,164.54
-15.2
NPM
1
-12.06
-50.99
-3.03
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.