iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

38.82
(1.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:39:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5,543.36

4,567.93

5,847.66

7,771.52

yoy growth (%)

21.35

-21.88

-24.75

32.57

Raw materials

-4,356.82

-3,811.83

-5,393.13

-6,949.16

As % of sales

78.59

83.44

92.22

89.41

Employee costs

-112.89

-108.45

-106.28

-97.94

As % of sales

2.03

2.37

1.81

1.26

Other costs

-506.61

-677.01

-531.62

-442.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.13

14.82

9.09

5.69

Operating profit

567.03

-29.36

-183.37

282.09

OPM

10.22

-0.64

-3.13

3.62

Depreciation

-201.26

-202.78

-232.15

-253.23

Interest expense

-368.64

-485.83

-498.64

-392.05

Other income

68.25

79.48

40.27

51.3

Profit before tax

65.37

-638.49

-873.9

-311.88

Taxes

-159.63

-211.63

627.66

76.06

Tax rate

-244.16

33.14

-71.82

-24.38

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-94.25

-850.12

-246.23

-235.82

Exceptional items

149.9

298.92

-2,735.9

0

Net profit

55.64

-551.2

-2,982.13

-235.82

yoy growth (%)

-110.09

-81.51

1,164.54

-15.2

NPM

1

-12.06

-50.99

-3.03

Sh.Renuka Sugar : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.