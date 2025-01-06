Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
65.37
-638.49
-873.9
-311.88
Depreciation
-201.26
-202.78
-232.15
-253.23
Tax paid
-159.63
-211.63
627.66
76.06
Working capital
2,318.35
-993.99
-1,009.89
50.27
Other operating items
Operating
2,022.82
-2,046.9
-1,488.28
-438.77
Capital expenditure
211.33
400.84
-62.23
-834.12
Free cash flow
2,234.15
-1,646.05
-1,550.52
-1,272.89
Equity raised
-627.68
763.76
6,500.02
5,638.39
Investing
33.66
-22.21
-1,834.67
11.83
Financing
1,894.24
2.91
-1,714.86
644.95
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3,534.37
-901.58
1,399.97
5,022.29
