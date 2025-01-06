iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd Cash Flow Statement

38.43
(-4.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

Sh.Renuka Sugar FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

65.37

-638.49

-873.9

-311.88

Depreciation

-201.26

-202.78

-232.15

-253.23

Tax paid

-159.63

-211.63

627.66

76.06

Working capital

2,318.35

-993.99

-1,009.89

50.27

Other operating items

Operating

2,022.82

-2,046.9

-1,488.28

-438.77

Capital expenditure

211.33

400.84

-62.23

-834.12

Free cash flow

2,234.15

-1,646.05

-1,550.52

-1,272.89

Equity raised

-627.68

763.76

6,500.02

5,638.39

Investing

33.66

-22.21

-1,834.67

11.83

Financing

1,894.24

2.91

-1,714.86

644.95

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3,534.37

-901.58

1,399.97

5,022.29

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

