Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd Shareholding Pattern

37.19
(-2.97%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

62.47%

62.47%

62.47%

62.47%

62.47%

Indian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

14.37%

13.51%

13.44%

13.32%

13.28%

Non-Institutions

23.14%

24%

24.07%

24.19%

24.23%

Total Non-Promoter

37.52%

37.52%

37.52%

37.52%

37.52%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.47%

Foreign: 62.47%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 14.37%

Institutions: 14.37%

Non-Institutions: 23.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

