Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
212.85
212.85
212.85
212.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-358.53
199.8
334.14
2.76
Net Worth
-145.68
412.65
546.99
215.61
Minority Interest
Debt
4,452.67
4,325.74
4,150.15
3,801.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
876.81
859.37
123.21
0
Total Liabilities
5,183.8
5,597.76
4,820.35
4,016.86
Fixed Assets
4,201.34
4,276.15
4,061.76
3,614.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
444.96
119.38
120.22
137.59
Deferred Tax Asset Net
579.46
724.81
0
0
Networking Capital
-81.74
394.94
609.47
202.83
Inventories
4,185.97
2,236.95
1,998.7
2,354.38
Inventory Days
155.02
Sundry Debtors
548.27
205.39
302.37
288.39
Debtor Days
18.98
Other Current Assets
528.41
574.06
564.96
583.42
Sundry Creditors
-4,884.83
-2,257.59
-1,970.79
-2,630.89
Creditor Days
173.22
Other Current Liabilities
-459.56
-363.87
-285.77
-392.47
Cash
39.78
82.47
28.9
62.2
Total Assets
5,183.8
5,597.75
4,820.35
4,016.86
