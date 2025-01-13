iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd Balance Sheet

36.34
(-2.10%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:59:57 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

212.85

212.85

212.85

212.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-358.53

199.8

334.14

2.76

Net Worth

-145.68

412.65

546.99

215.61

Minority Interest

Debt

4,452.67

4,325.74

4,150.15

3,801.25

Deferred Tax Liability Net

876.81

859.37

123.21

0

Total Liabilities

5,183.8

5,597.76

4,820.35

4,016.86

Fixed Assets

4,201.34

4,276.15

4,061.76

3,614.24

Intangible Assets

Investments

444.96

119.38

120.22

137.59

Deferred Tax Asset Net

579.46

724.81

0

0

Networking Capital

-81.74

394.94

609.47

202.83

Inventories

4,185.97

2,236.95

1,998.7

2,354.38

Inventory Days

155.02

Sundry Debtors

548.27

205.39

302.37

288.39

Debtor Days

18.98

Other Current Assets

528.41

574.06

564.96

583.42

Sundry Creditors

-4,884.83

-2,257.59

-1,970.79

-2,630.89

Creditor Days

173.22

Other Current Liabilities

-459.56

-363.87

-285.77

-392.47

Cash

39.78

82.47

28.9

62.2

Total Assets

5,183.8

5,597.75

4,820.35

4,016.86

