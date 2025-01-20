iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd Key Ratios

39.5
(3.05%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:04:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.27

-27.87

-47.23

20.22

Op profit growth

-93.41

-126.79

-398.99

-229.61

EBIT growth

-146.47

-121.64

534.23

-78.79

Net profit growth

-244.93

-14.99

47.92

-36.33

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.39

6.57

-17.69

3.12

EBIT margin

-2.71

6.32

-21.08

-1.75

Net profit margin

43

-32.12

-27.26

-9.72

RoCE

-19.73

16.69

-20.51

-2.66

RoNW

-34.03

17.27

16.87

11.28

RoA

78.14

-21.19

-6.63

-3.69

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

10.17

-10.63

-11.5

-12.19

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

9.85

-8.7

-10.14

-22.28

Book value per share

-3.12

-12.96

-8.9

-35.36

Valuation ratios

P/E

0.46

-0.96

-1.33

-1.19

P/CEPS

0.48

-1.17

-1.51

-0.65

P/B

-1.03

-0.65

-1.72

-0.41

EV/EBIDTA

46.62

8.5

-9.96

14.97

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

32.87

-3.2

-34.95

-1.19

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

15.63

42.38

51.79

26.72

Inventory days

127.51

111.83

71.79

54.26

Creditor days

-206.89

-291.22

-194.08

-130.54

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.25

-0.5

2.53

0.21

Net debt / equity

-4.56

-0.94

-4.56

-2.93

Net debt / op. profit

140.08

7.91

-7.04

26.53

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-82.88

-81.42

-105.94

-86.85

Employee costs

-2.46

-2.8

-1.92

-1.64

Other costs

-14.24

-9.19

-9.82

-8.38

Sh.Renuka Sugar : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.