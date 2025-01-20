Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.27
-27.87
-47.23
20.22
Op profit growth
-93.41
-126.79
-398.99
-229.61
EBIT growth
-146.47
-121.64
534.23
-78.79
Net profit growth
-244.93
-14.99
47.92
-36.33
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.39
6.57
-17.69
3.12
EBIT margin
-2.71
6.32
-21.08
-1.75
Net profit margin
43
-32.12
-27.26
-9.72
RoCE
-19.73
16.69
-20.51
-2.66
RoNW
-34.03
17.27
16.87
11.28
RoA
78.14
-21.19
-6.63
-3.69
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
10.17
-10.63
-11.5
-12.19
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
9.85
-8.7
-10.14
-22.28
Book value per share
-3.12
-12.96
-8.9
-35.36
Valuation ratios
P/E
0.46
-0.96
-1.33
-1.19
P/CEPS
0.48
-1.17
-1.51
-0.65
P/B
-1.03
-0.65
-1.72
-0.41
EV/EBIDTA
46.62
8.5
-9.96
14.97
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
32.87
-3.2
-34.95
-1.19
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
15.63
42.38
51.79
26.72
Inventory days
127.51
111.83
71.79
54.26
Creditor days
-206.89
-291.22
-194.08
-130.54
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.25
-0.5
2.53
0.21
Net debt / equity
-4.56
-0.94
-4.56
-2.93
Net debt / op. profit
140.08
7.91
-7.04
26.53
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-82.88
-81.42
-105.94
-86.85
Employee costs
-2.46
-2.8
-1.92
-1.64
Other costs
-14.24
-9.19
-9.82
-8.38
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.