To the Members of Shree Renuka Sugars Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Shree Renuka Sugars Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its loss including other comprehensive loss, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the

Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter (a) Valuation of Inventory (as described in Note 2.1(II)(k) and 10 of the standalone financial statements) Our audit procedures included the following: As on March 31, 2024, the Company is carrying inventory amounting to INR 41,859.70 million. The inventory of intermediary goods and finished goods (including stock in transit) is valued at lower of cost or net realisable value and the inventory of raw materials and stores and spares (including stock in transit) is valued at weighted average cost. • Read and assessed the Companys accounting policies with respect to inventory valuation for compliance with relevant accounting standards. The relative size of the inventory as on March 31, 2024 is significant to the financial statements and significant judgements are involved in determining: • We evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls established by the management in determination of value of inventory of finished goods and intermediary goods. (i) cost of inventory which is based on factors such as cost of by-products which is based on its net realisable value, • We have tested the operating effectiveness of the automated control established by management for valuation of inventory of raw materials and stores and spares on weighted average cost basis. (ii) the net realizable value of closing inventory of intermediary and finished goods. • We tested the method used by the Company for arriving at the cost of inventory of sugar. Evaluated the appropriateness of data used by the management in determining the net realisable value of by-products, intermediary and finished goods. Accordingly, determination of value of inventory was determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the standalone financial statements. • We tested the mathematical accuracy of the calculations used for determining the cost of inventory. • We assessed the disclosures in the financial statement for compliance with the requirements of Ind AS.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and shall comply with the relevant applicable requirements of the Standard on Auditing for the Auditors Responsibility in relation to Other Information in documents containing the audited standalone financial statements.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in para (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note 38(c) to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. An amount of INR 0.02 million has not been transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund on account of disputes. There were no other amounts which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in such accounting softwares except that, audit trail feature is not enabled in one of the accounting softwares for certain changes made, if any, using certain privileged/ administrative access rights, and for two such software, audit trail was not enabled for direct changes to data, as described in note 51 to the financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, in respect of accounting softwares where the audit trail has been enabled.

For S R B C & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 324982E/E300003

per Shyamsundar Pachisia

Partner

Membership Number: 049237

UDIN: 24049237BKCERK5332

Place of Signature: Mumbai

Date: May 29, 2024

‘Annexure 1 referred to in paragraph under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date

Re: Shree Renuka Sugars Limited ("the Company")

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (A) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management in the previous year in accordance with a planned programme of verifying them once in three years which is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in note 3 to the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company, except for the following cases: (Amount in INR million)

Description of Property Gross carrying value Net carrying amount Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being held in the name of Company Freehold Land 22.62 22.62 Godavari Dudhna Sahakari Sakhar Kharkhana Limited No From September 2008 Litigation in Supreme Court for dispute between the original owners of the land.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. Five crores in aggregate from banks or financial institutions during any point of time of the year on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (a) During the year the Company has provided loans, advances in nature of loans, stood guarantee and provided security to companies or any other parties as follows: (Amount in INR million)

Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year – Subsidiaries - - 976.99 - – Joint Ventures - - - - – Associates - - - - – Others 750.00 - 5.39 - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - - 2,741.82 - – Subsidiaries - - - - – Joint Ventures - - - - – Associates 703.71 - 2.61 - – Others

During the year, the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee and provided security to firms, Limited Liability Partnerships.

(b) The terms and conditions of loans granted by the Company to three subsidiaries during the year (loan granted during the year aggregated to Rs. 489.73 million and cumulative loan balance outstanding as at balance sheet date is Rs. 2,741.82 million) is prejudicial to the Companys interest on account of the fact that there is a moratorium period of 12 months for principal repayment of the loan given during the year. Further, partial amount of interest receivable amounting to Rs. 8.47 million on loan given to one of the subsidiaries has been provided for in the books of account of the Company as at March 31, 2024.

(c) In respect of loans granted to companies, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular except in the following cases:

(Amount in INR million)

Name of the Entity Amount Due date Date of Payment Extent of delay Remarks, if any Monica Trading Private Limited (Subsidiary Company) 52.44 Various Not paid From February 2020 to March 2024 The amount pertains to principal amount of loan due of INR 0.99 million and interest accrued and due on loans of INR 51.45 million (interest accrued is fully provided for in the books of the Company).

Note: For reporting under this clause, we have not considered loans granted by the Company in earlier years (detailed in note 41(c)) and for which principal and interest amounts have been completely provided for in the books of accounts of the Company in earlier years and the balance (net of provision) in the books is Nil as at April 1, 2023.

(d) Other than those mentioned in clause 3(iii)(c) above, there are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) The Company had granted loans to one of the subsidiary which had fallen due during the year and the Company had granted fresh loans during the year to the respective parties to settle the dues of the existing loans.

(Amount in INR million)

Name of Parties Aggregate amount of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year Aggregate overdue amount settled by renewal or extension or by fresh loans granted to same parties Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year Gokak Sugars Limited 527.49 137.16 90%

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not advanced loans to directors / to a company in which the Director is interested to which provisions of section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 apply and hence not commented upon. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act 2013 in respect of loans and advances given, investments made and guarantees, and securities given have been complied with by the company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacture of sugar, industrial alcohol and electricity, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) Undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of custom, cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities though there has been significant delays in a few cases in relation to payment of tax deducted at source.

According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, undisputed dues in respect of provident fund, which were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs. in million) Period to which the amount relates Due Date Date of Payment Remarks, if any Employees Provident Fund & Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Provident Fund 1.19 April 2022 to September 2023 Various Not paid yet The Company is unable to make payment for certain employees as their KYC is not linked to their Provident Fund account

The provisions relating to sales-tax, service tax, duty of excise and value added tax are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues have been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount in INR Million* Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Customs Act, 1960 Customs Duty 249.03 2003–2004 Supreme Court 993.23 2006–2007 to 2016–2017 CESTAT 642.01 2013–14 Gujarat High Court 0.07 2021–22 Commissioner, Central Tax Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty 3.65 2003–04 Supreme Court 138.05 2004–2005 to 2015–2016 CESTAT 2.36 2011–2012 Commissioner (Appeals) 1,280.55 2013–14 to 2017–18 Tribunal 64.78 2004–05 to 2013–14 Gujarat High Court Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 8.45 2013–14 & 2014–15 Commissioner Appeals 41.07 April 2009 To December 2010 and 2011 CESTAT 2.59 Jan-05 to March-09 Commissioner Goods and Service Tax, 2007 GST 236.86 July 2017 to March 2018 Joint Commissioner Maharashtra Value Added Tax, 2002 Value Added Tax 8.45 2009–2010 and 2010- 2011 Bombay High Court West Bengal Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value Added Tax 0.42 April 2017 to June 2017 VAT Tribunal, Kolkata Gujarat Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value Added Tax 0.19 2016–17 Joint Commissioner Appeal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2,270.83 AY 2018–19 Karnataka High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2,270.83 AY 2018–19 CIT (Appeals)

* Amount paid under protest of INR 300.82 million has been reduced in arriving at undeposited statutory dues disclosed above.

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has used funds raised on short term basis aggregating to Rs. 10,967.90 million for long-term purposes representing acquisition of property, plant and equipment, investment in subsidiary, repayment of loans including interest and funding of cash losses.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associate. The Company does not have any joint venture.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate company. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. The Company does not have any joint venture.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares / fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and, not commented upon.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor, secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT – 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), 3(xii) (b) and 3(xii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards except for transaction with Adani Wilmar Limited aggregating to INR 2.15 million , for which, as explained to us, the Company is in the process of seeking approval of the audit committee under section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013, as detailed below:

Nature of the related party relationship and the underlying transaction Amount involved in INR Million Remarks Nature of Related Party Relationship: 2.15 Audit committee approval not obtained Affiliate Company Nature of the underlying transaction: Rent Expense

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses amounting to Rs. 760.57 million in the current year. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 48 to the financial statements, the ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions and considering the Companys current liabilities exceeds the current assets by INR 14,858.67 million, the Company has obtained the letter of financial support from the Holding Company, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities, existing at the date of balance sheet, as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, further state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company and Financial Statements our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 36 to the financial statements.

(xxi) (b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 36 to the financial statements.

‘Annexure 2 to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the standalone financial statements of Shree Renuka Sugars Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Shree Renuka Sugars Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference104 to these standalone financial statements,

Shree Renuka Sugars Limited assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Qualified Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following material weakness has been identified as at March 31, 2024:

- The Company did not have appropriate internal control system for commodity derivative transactions undertaken by the Company during the year, which could potentially result in non-compliance with the Companys Risk Management Policy and could also potentially result in material misstatement in the Companys financial statements.

- The Company did not have appropriate internal control system for review of assumptions used in projections used for assessing impairment in the carrying value of investments and loans given by the Company to its subsidiaries, which could potentially result in the Company recognising these assets at a value more than its recoverable amount and consequential understatement of losses and overstatement of other equity as at March 31, 2024.

- The Companys internal control system for review of inventory valuation of intermediary goods and finished goods was not operating effectively. This could potentially result in material misstatement in the Companys financial statements.

- The Company needs to strengthen its financial statement closure process particularly for review of the financial statements and disclosures. This could potentially result in material misstatement in the Companys financial statements.

A ‘material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

In our opinion, except for the possible effects of the material weakness described above on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as of

March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

Explanatory paragraph

We also have audited, in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI, as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, the standalone financial statements of Shree Renuka Sugars Limited, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the related Statement of Profit and Loss , including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information. This material weakness was considered in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the March 31, 2024 standalone financial statements of Shree Renuka Sugars Limited and this report does not affect our report dated May 29, 2024, which expressed an unqualified opinion on those financial statements.

